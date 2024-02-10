9 ways San Diego will have an influence on Super Bowl LVIII

San Diego has a long, rich football history. Did you know that Lincoln High School is the only prep program in the country to have two alums that have won a regular season MVP award, a Super Bowl MVP award and earned induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

(Bonus points if you know it's Marcus Allen and Terrell Davis)

If there's a major football event going on, there's a pretty good chance San Diego will be involved in some way. Super Bowl LVIII between the 49ers and Chiefs is no exception. Here are nine ways America's Finest City will have a say in who wins the first NFL title tilt to be held in Sin City:

1) Fred Warner - The 49ers all-world linebacker went to Mission Hills High School in San Marcos, where he was named Avocado East League Defensive Player of the Year and the All-San Diego Section Defensive Player of the Year. As a pro he's been called the best linebacker in the game by, among others, future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

2) John Lynch - San Francisco's general manager is a Torrey Pines High School alum. He was drafted in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft out of Stanford by Tampa Bay and went on to have a Hall of Fame career as a safety. However, that's not the only HOF where Lynch is represented. He was also a starting pitcher for the Cardinal. The year before he was taken by the Bucs he was a 2nd round pick of the then-expansion Miami Marlins, who sent Lynch to their brand new minor league affiliate in the New York/Penn League. Lynch threw the first pitch in the history of the Erie Sailors, so his jersey from that game is hanging in the National Baseball Hall of Fame. In case you're wondering there is one person who has been enshrined in both Canton and Cooperstown: Cal Hubbard, an offensive tackle and decorated umpire.

3) Ross Dwelley - The 49ers tight end was a 3-time All-Pioneer Football league selection during his career at the University of San Diego. Unfortunately, he's dealing with an ankle injury and likely will not be active for the Super Bowl.

4) Alex Barrett - A defensive lineman who's on the 49ers practice squad, Barrett was a 1st-team All-Mountain West Conference performer as a senior at San Diego State. The former Aztec also played for the San Diego Fleet of the short-lived Alliance of American Football.

5) Alfredo Gutierrez - This San Francisco offensive lineman is also on the Niners practice squad. His route to the NFL was anything but typical. Gutierrez was born in Tjuana and went to Montgomery High School in San Diego. He played college ball at Technologico de Monterrey, winning a national title in Mexico before joining the NFL’s International Player Pathway program and finding a home in the Bay Area.

6) Tayler Hawkins - Another San Diego State standout who's in the 49ers defensive backfield. Hawkins was a 2-time All-MWC selection with SDSU and got his 1st career NFL interception in Week 18 against the Rams. He, too, is on Injured Reserve with a wrist injury and likely won't be available for Super Sunday.

7) Jason Verrett - Chargers fans will remember Jason. The cornerback was a first round draft pick in 2014 by the San Diego Chargers and went to the Pro Bowl with a fantastic 2015 season. Verrett played three years in San Diego but his career was riddled with injuries. Jason is back on the IR with a torn rotator cuff but would earn himself a championship ring if the Niners beat the Chiefs.

For some reason the Niners have a much closer relationship with this game than the Chiefs do so we had to stretch a little bit to find Kansas City connections. But, they do exist with a pair of fairly important figures:

8) Andy Reid - Chiefs head coach who knows San Diego extremely well. For years, Reid owned a house on the beach in San Diego County and used it as his summer home. In a bit of a cruel twist, after the 2012 season he was let go by the Eagles at the same time the Bolts parted ways with Norv Turner. Reid, a Los Angeles native, made it clear he was interested in the San Diego job and the chance to work with Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates. The Chargers ownership group never even interviewed him, instead hiring Mike McCoy. Reid went to Kansas City and is looking for a 3rd Super Bowl title. McCoy lasted four years and won a single playoff game. Sigh.

9) Chris Jones - I'll admit this is a bit of a stretch but the Chiefs defensive tackle ... a 5-time Pro Bowler and one of the most disruptive interior linemen in the game ... made his NFL debut on September 11, 2016, when the Chiefs beat the San Diego Chargers 33-27 at Arrowhead Stadium. Rivers was quick to see the potential in Jones, saying later that number 95 is going to be a great one. Once again, Philip was right.

Preparations are underway around Lake Las Vegas to welcome the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers for the Super Bowl.