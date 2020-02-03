The Irishman Cometh

When the 2019 season of music ended at the Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Amphitheatre, I kept seeing that the first show of 2020 was booked in February, and I thought that they were slightly insane. I mean, we don't really have many torrential storms in these parts, but surely it would be too cold to have a meaningful draw for Irish singer/songwriter Dermot Kennedy. Flash to this past weekend when we had a super hot Santa Ana and slightly cooler but still perfect weather on Sunday, and I guess they must've consulted their Farmer's Almanac and known the show would be just fine, though they're saying Monday evening will be the coldest it's been for a bit, so you will need a jacket. Seems like a perfect way to kick off the week to me. Around town, State to State return to the Casbah and Greg Rekus stomps and strums his way to the Tower Bar.
Sounds Like San Diego, Feb. 3, 2020:
- Dermot Kennedy @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
- State to State, Shoot the Glass, James Kian @ Casbah
- Greg Rekus, Jonny Cuz, Never Pass Go, Dead Ven @ Tower Bar
- '80s Nite, with DJ Junior & Guests @ The Merrow
- Hallucinator, Early Moods, the Wicked Moon Live @ Space
- Clementine Was Right @ Til-Two Club
- Electric Waste Band @ Winston's
- Thalea Quartet, Michelle Cann @ La Jolla Athenaeum
- Runs Deep, Language of Flowers @ Blonde
- Keni Yarbro @ Humphrey's Backstage Live
- Julio de la Huerta @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel
- Blues Jam and Workshop @ Aztec Brewing Company, Vista
- Andy & Nathan @ Martini's Above Fourth
- Strictly Acoustic @ Navajo Live
- Electric Relaxation: '90s Hip-hop/Chill Beats @ Whistle Stop
- Salsa & Bachata @ Tio Leo's
- Mic'd Up at Moonshine @ Moonshine Flats
- Rosie's Jazz Jam, with Louis V @ Rosie O'Grady's
- Open Mic @ Lestat's
- Open Mic with Jay Cain @ Mr. Peabody's
- 31 Flavors, with DJ Matrox & Co @ U-31