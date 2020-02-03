The Irishman Cometh

When the 2019 season of music ended at the Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Amphitheatre, I kept seeing that the first show of 2020 was booked in February, and I thought that they were slightly insane. I mean, we don't really have many torrential storms in these parts, but surely it would be too cold to have a meaningful draw for Irish singer/songwriter Dermot Kennedy. Flash to this past weekend when we had a super hot Santa Ana and slightly cooler but still perfect weather on Sunday, and I guess they must've consulted their Farmer's Almanac and known the show would be just fine, though they're saying Monday evening will be the coldest it's been for a bit, so you will need a jacket. Seems like a perfect way to kick off the week to me. Around town, State to State return to the Casbah and Greg Rekus stomps and strums his way to the Tower Bar.

Sounds Like San Diego, Feb. 3, 2020: