Fright Night

This is a really great Saturday for live music, so, hopefully, you can clear your calendar and enjoy the night. The talk of the town is that the Frights are playing a free all-ages show at Spreckels Organ Pavilion in Balboa Park. You might recall that Drive Like Jehu played the space and it had a massive local reaction, influencing other such bookings over the past couple years. Still, a rock show here is super rare, so pack your picnic and make an evening of it. Later in the night, Wild Wild Wets play at the Casbah, Coda Reactor imprints newish downtown club Metl, and the California Honeydrops play their second sold-out night at Belly Up. Also: Shout out to Jason Mraz, whose "Shine" is making it's Spreckels Theatre debut.

Sounds Like San Diego: Feb. 15, 2020