Fright Night

This is a really great Saturday for live music, so, hopefully, you can clear your calendar and enjoy the night. The talk of the town is that the Frights are playing a free all-ages show at Spreckels Organ Pavilion in Balboa Park. You might recall that Drive Like Jehu played the space and it had a massive local reaction, influencing other such bookings over the past couple years. Still, a rock show here is super rare, so pack your picnic and make an evening of it. Later in the night, Wild Wild Wets play at the Casbah, Coda Reactor imprints newish downtown club Metl, and the California Honeydrops play their second sold-out night at Belly Up. Also: Shout out to Jason Mraz, whose "Shine" is making it's Spreckels Theatre debut.
Sounds Like San Diego: Feb. 15, 2020
- The Frights @ Spreckels Organ Pavilion (free, all ages, 7 p.m.)
- Wild Wild Wets, the No. 44, Fun Blast Fun Boy, Drug Hunt @ Casbah
- Coda Reactor, Braggers, 9V Murder @ Metl
- The California Honeydrops @ Belly Up (sold out)
- Jason Mraz Foundation presents “Shine,” a musical performed by Mraz & SD Arts Groups Banding Together, Malashock Dance and transcenDANCE @ Spreckels Theatre
- Art Laboe Valentines Super Love Jam, featuring Midnight Star, Ready for the World (with Melvin Riley), Tierra, Evelyn “Champagne” King, Heatwave, Peaches and Herb, Blue Magic, Ray Goodman and Brown (aka the Moments), The Floaters @ Pechanga Arena
- Metalachi, Geezer @ Music Box
- Three Bad Jacks, The Sleepwalkers @ Soda Bar
- Electric Feels: Indie Rock + Indie Dance Party @ The Observatory North Park
- Tribute to Reggae Legends, with Mykal Rose, Yellowman, K'reema, Spiritual, Sol Remedy, Don Camilo, the Originators, DJ Mykol Orthodox @ WorldBeat Cultural Center
- Neon Beat, with DJs Vaughn Avakian, Junior the Discopunk, Heather Hardcore @ Bar Pink
- Quel Bordel @ The Holding Company
- Berkley Hart @ Ramona Mainstage
- Ray Bonneville @ The Chapel at AMSD (Sweetwater Community Church - 5305 Sweetwater Road in Bonita)
- Slab City, San Pedro El Cortez, Los Pinche Pinches @ Ken Club
- Mannequin, Aurat, Dock Hellis @ Space
- KSON Acoustic Valentine, with Rodney Atkins, Walker Hayes, Ryan Hurd @ Oak Ballroom, Viejas Casino
- Steve Hackman’s Beethoven V. Coldplay @ Copley Symphony Hall
- Agent 22, Jim Earp @ Lestat's
- Blonde 54 @ Blonde
- The Ripening, the Liquorsmiths @ Panama 66
- The Show @ The Magnolia
- Cumbia Night, with DJ Viejo Lowbo @ Border X Brewing
- Kayla Ray @ Crossroads, House of Blues
- The Hellflowers, the Carvels @ Pour House (10 p.m.)
- California Rangers @ Pour House (5 p.m.)
- Dear Amy: An Unforgettable Amy Winehouse Tribute Show @ Sycuan Casino
- Adrienne Nims & Spirit Wind @ Mr. Peabody's
- Ticitozaa: Folklorico Dance Festival @ California Center for the Arts, Escondido
- Digital Lizards of Doom @ Aztec Brewing Company
- The Pinch Flats @ Fast Times
- The Professors, Roger! @ Black Cat Bar
- Alvino & the Dwells @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado (5-8 p.m.)
- The Sea Monks @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado (1-4 p.m.)
- Farm Truck @ House of Blues
- Girls Gotta Eat @ House of Blues (7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.)
- Frenchie Davis in "Love Songs with Miss Frenchie Davis" @ Martini's Above Fourth
- Temblad, Fermentor, Genestealer, Vertigoat @ Tower Bar
- Jack McCain, Strayaways @ De Oro Mine Co.
- Seth Cook @ Moonshine Beach
- Lauren Davidson @ Moonshine Flats
- Seaside Rambklers, the Ride @ The Kraken
- The Shenanigans @ Winston's (2 p.m.)
- Ristband @ Winston's (5 p.m.)
- Band of Gringos, Sweet Tooth, DJ Green T @ Winston's (9 p.m.)
- The Sleeping Sea King, Methodrone, Psylow, Into the Fuzz @ Til-Two Club
- Ross the Boss, Symbolic, Manic, Aether X @ Brick By Brick
- The Routine @ The Rabbit Hole
- Rebel Star (Bowie tribute) @ Wildwood Crossing
- Dr. Sketchy's (Anti) Art School San Diego @ The Merrow (3 p.m.)
- Steph Johnson @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel
- Strictly Business, with DJs Edroc & Heminguey @ The Office
- Rosa's Cantina @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
- Aerosmÿthe (Aerosmith tribute), Township Rebellion (Rage Against The Machine tribute) @ 710 Beach Club
- Redneck Rodeo @ Renegade
- DJ Senema @ U-31
- Santanaways @ Tio Leo's
- Japanese Baby (Cure tribute), DJ Upright Citizen @ Manhattan Bar
- Cuffin' All Thangs R&B Party @ Park & Rec
- Wild Nights @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (9 p.m.)
- The Fabulous Ultratones @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (5 p.m.)
- The Verge, DJ Miss Dust @ Lobby Bar, Viejas Casino
- BK Lounge, with Dub B & Billie Knight @ El Dorado
- Overdrive with Oscar Velazquez + Techniche @ Spin
- Serious Guise @ Navajo Live
- DJ Wellman @ Fluxx
- Vnssa @ Bassmnt
- Digital Cocoon 2020 Prom: Under The Sea @ Kava Lounge
- DJs & Dancing @ Henry's Pub