Two for Tool

I've tried to play it cool, but I have to be honest that I'm suffering serious FOMO for missing both nights of Tool. I've had the opportunity to see the band in the past, and Puscifer and A Perfect Circle, too, but that new Tool record is just insane and I just didn't pull the trigger on locking in tickets for either show. So for everyone talking about Friday or excited for tonight, enjoy. For the rest of us, we get the pleasure of seeing Veronica May at the Casbah, Dar Williams playing the beautiful Sweetwater Community Church for an AMSD show, or getting down with Soul Juice at Soda Bar.
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020:
- Tool, Author & Punisher @ Viejas Arena, SDSU (SOLD OUT)
- Veronica May, PWR CPL, Mandi Jo @ Casbah
- Dar Williams @ AMSD (Sweetwater Community Church, 5305 Sweetwater Road, Bonita)
- Soul Juice, Sycamore @ Soda Bar
- Funk Jam @ Panama 66 (5-7 p.m.)
- SoundOn Festival feat. Derek Keller, Three Pieces for Piano, Student composer commissioned work by Ezekiel Mortensen (Palomar College), Benjamin Britten, Along the Field, Anthony Tan, On the Sensations of Tone II, Vera Ivanova, Aura, Luke Schulze, Racines, Graciela Paraskevaídis, Libres en el sonido presos en el sonido @ La Jolla Athenaeum
- Ridgeway, Quali, Machinekit, Memory leak @ Space
- Comida No Bombas Benefit: Mean of Control, Anti Run, Glean, Mood of a Sinner, Mausoleum Wanderer, Acratic Day Collective @ Che Cafe
- Modular on the Spot @ Bar Pink (2 p.m.)
- DJ Ratty @ Bar Pink (10 p.m.)
- Christie Lenee @ Lestat's
- Keep It on the DL @ Martini's Above Fourth
- Free Beer, Brandon Paul @ The Kraken
- Jazz Jam @ Aztec Brewing Company, Vista
- Zamman, Superwave ft. Karina/Alyssa @ The Holding Company (4pm)
- Poptarte @ Blonde
- Jazz Jam @ Wildwood Crossing (6-9 p.m.)
- True Stories @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado
- Jazz Jam with Anthony Ortega @ Mr. Peabody's
- Backyard Boogie @ Park & Rec
- Country Brunch Live with Sam Hosking @ House of Blues
- Fish & the Seaweeds @ Crossroads, House of Blues (FREE)
- Jungle House Live Vol. 5 with Scott Allen @ Kava Lounge
- Reggae Sunday @ U-31
- Uptown Top Ranking with Tribe of Kings @ The Office
- DJ John Phillips @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (7 p.m.)