Your Lucky Day

I love a lot of music, but there are some bands that pique interest from the first listen, there are "growers," and some you accidentally see live and are just hooked. So it was when I caught Lucky Chops in a support slot at the Observatory North Park a couple years back. They exploded onto the stage with their loud clothes and louder instruments, and besides my concern for the well-being of their backs as they jumped and danced around the stage while playing their music, I was smiling ear to ear. I've had the chance to see them a few more times since, and let me tell you, it's hard to recommend any other way to spend your Saturday night. But you do have some sick options, like Slapshot at Space, EDM artists Jauz at the Observatory, and TobyMac's massive tour at Pechanga Arena.

Sounds Like San Diego: Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020