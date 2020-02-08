Your Lucky Day

I love a lot of music, but there are some bands that pique interest from the first listen, there are "growers," and some you accidentally see live and are just hooked. So it was when I caught Lucky Chops in a support slot at the Observatory North Park a couple years back. They exploded onto the stage with their loud clothes and louder instruments, and besides my concern for the well-being of their backs as they jumped and danced around the stage while playing their music, I was smiling ear to ear. I've had the chance to see them a few more times since, and let me tell you, it's hard to recommend any other way to spend your Saturday night. But you do have some sick options, like Slapshot at Space, EDM artists Jauz at the Observatory, and TobyMac's massive tour at Pechanga Arena.
Sounds Like San Diego: Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
- Lucky Chops, One Hot Planet @ Casbah
- Slapshot, Tuning, Jumped In @ Space
- Jauz @ The Observatory North Park
- QUOR, Mursic, Paranoid Void @ Soda Bar
- TobyMac, Tauren Wells, Jordan Feliz, We Are Messengers, Ryan Stevenson, Aaron Cole and Cochren & Co @ Pechanga Arena
- Dead Man's Party, The '80s Underground @ Belly Up
- Garza (Thievery Corporation's Rob Garza), Vokab Kompany @ Music Box
- Phantom Twins, Dead in Argentina, Meager, Poor @ Bar Pink (9 p.m., $5)
- WIZÆRD, Lucier, Bummer Dreams, Röyals, Fockstail, Randy @ SOMA Sidestage
- Jake Najor & the Moment of Truth, the Verigolds, Watch the Tapes @ Winston's (9:30 p.m.)
- Modular on the Spot @ Bar Pink (2 p.m.)
- Abstraction Media Presents Max Amini @ The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center
- Mr. Roboto @ Blonde
- Shana Tucker @ Museum of Making Music
- Mad Hat Hucksters @ Panama 66
- Wynonna and the Big House @ The Magnolia
- Hits On My List (Pat Benatar Tribute) @ The Rabbit Hole
- PunchCard, Fishing For Chips, Enemy Proof, Tomorrow Can Wait @ Tower Bar
- BAM @ Metl
- Swimming In Circles @ Blind Lady Ale House
- Choose Your Own Adventure, the Macananys @ Aztec Brewing Company, Vista
- Sinic Tonic @ Fast Times
- Black Cat Wax (Vinyl All Night) @ Black Cat Bar
- The Dave Gleason Trio @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado (5-8 p.m.)
- Rip Carson @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado (1-4 p.m.)
- Logan Mize, Willie Jones @ House of Blues
- Country Brunch Live with the Sickstring Outlaws @ House of Blues
- Stevie Nicks Illusion Tribute @ The Holding Company
- Linda Purl & Her Big Band Romance @ Martini's Above Fourth
- Billie Stevens Fiery Disaster @ De Oro Mine Co
- 8 East Band @ Mr. Peabody's
- Whiskey, Cash and Roses @ Moonshine Beach
- Martin McDaniel @ Moonshine Flats
- Rutt @ Winston's (2 p.m.)
- Lust for Life @ Winston's (5 p.m.)
- 16, Problem With Dragons, Hellway Patrol (BR), Plunger, Darling Dead, Post Mortem Superstar, Justin Symbol @ Til-Two Club
- The 69 Eyes, Wednesday 13, Sumo Cyco, the Crowned @ Brick By Brick
- The Buckleys @ Wildwood Crossing
- Club Sabbat @ The Merrow (9 p.m.)
- Truth Tellers @ The Merrow (4 p.m.)
- Steph Johnson @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel
- Strictly Business w/DJs Edroc & KanyeAsada @ The Office
- Black Market III @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
- A Perfect Tool (Tribute to Tool & A Perfect Circle) @ 710 Beach Club
- The Sickstring Outlaws @ Renegade
- Bonneville Seven, Gin Piston @ The Kraken
- The Nowhere Men @ Helix Brewing
- Shindigs, Mini Trees, Jake Tittle @ 32 North Brewing Co
- Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas @ Pilgrim United Church of Christ
- The Claws, Targets @ Bow Wow Haus (Chula Vista)
- Sleepwalking with DJ Sonaistas, Eat the Rich, DJ Rosas @ Manhattan Bar
- An Evening with Kissed Alive: Tribute to Kiss @ Ramona Mainstage
- DJ Bacon Bits, UFC 247 @ U-31
- Detroit Underground @ Tio Leo's
- The Reflectors @ Humphreys Backstage Live (5 p.m.)
- Fish & the Seaweeds @ Humphreys Backstage Live (8 p.m.)
- Finesse, DJ Moniq @ Lobby Bar, Viejas Casino
- JSTJR @ Bassmnt
- The Knocks @ Bang Bang
- Benzi @ Parq
- Ego Trip Pres: Leather & Lace ft. Dan Shake, Autarkic, & More @ Spin
- Up the Irons, Revelation 69 @ Navajo Live
- Rhythm Nation San Diego Presents: Jack Lives Here @ Kava Lounge