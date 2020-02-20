San Diego Welcomes The Weeknd

Cue the 'blinding lights': The Weeknd is coming to town. On Thursday morning, the R&B/pop superstar announced a 2020 tour that rolls through San Diego on Sunday, Aug. 9, with a stop at Pechanga Arena.

Tickets for the upcoming show go on-sale to the general public beginning Friday, Feb. 28, at 10 a.m. PST at LiveNation.com, with various pre-sales starting on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 10 a.m. PST. They're sure to be a hot commodity, since "Starboy" himself hasn't graced San Diego with a show since Oct. 4, 2012, at the then-named Cricket Wireless Amphitheatre.

The Weeknd (the moniker of Abel Tesfaye) announces the tour in the wake of dropping his latest album's upcoming release date, March 20. That full-length effort, "After Hours" (from which he's already released three singles, "Blinding Lights," "Heartless" and the title track) follows his last studio album, "My Dear Melancholy," a seven-song EP, in 2018 (the same year he co-headlined Coachella).

Two years prior, he released "Starboy" -- which spawned the hit singles "False Alarm," "Secrets," "I Feel It Coming" and its title track. Needless to say, fans are highly anticipating the forthcoming album (as well as his scheduled March 7 performance on "Saturday Night Live") and it's sure to be one of the biggest-selling releases of the year.