Not all heroes wear capes: The San Diego County Fair has just announced its 2020 summer concert series lineup — and it features TLC, the Flaming Lips, the Isley Brothers, Hombres G, Train, Cheap Trick, Styx, Martina McBride, War, and Los Enanitos Verdes.

The beloved annual event (which touts a 2020 comic-book theme of "Heroes Unite!") runs from June 5 through July 5 (closed Mondays) at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. With 27 nights of entertainment on deck, the fair promises something for nearly everyone with shows taking place at its Corona Grandstand, Paddock, and other stages.

This year's concert series covers plenty of musical bases with fans of hip-hop, rock en Español, country, pop, rock and soul/funk sure to find a show (or several) to enjoy. Tickets for individual Corona Grandstand Stage shows are currently on sale here.

Check out the full lineups for the three stages below, and visit the San Diego County Fair website for more information.

San Diego County Fair 2020 Corona Grandstand Stage Concert Series

Friday, June 5: The Isley Brothers

Saturday, June 6: TLC

Sunday, June 7: Hombres G

Wednesday, June 10: Styx

Thursday, June 11: Martina McBride

Friday, June 12: Train

Tuesday, June 16: The Flaming Lips

Thursday, June 18: Cheap Trick

Tuesday, June 23: War

Sunday, July 5: Los Enanitos Verdes