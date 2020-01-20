san diego county fair

SD County Fair Unveils 2020 Concert Lineup

The San Diego County Fair has announced its 2020 Grandstand Stage concert lineup — and it doesn't disappoint

By Dustin Lothspeich

By Dustin Lothspeich

Flaming Lips AM (6 of 19)
Alex Matthews

Not all heroes wear capes: The San Diego County Fair has just announced its 2020 summer concert series lineup — and it features TLC, the Flaming Lips, the Isley Brothers, Hombres G, Train, Cheap Trick, Styx, Martina McBride, War, and Los Enanitos Verdes.

The beloved annual event (which touts a 2020 comic-book theme of "Heroes Unite!") runs from June 5 through July 5 (closed Mondays) at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. With 27 nights of entertainment on deck, the fair promises something for nearly everyone with shows taking place at its Corona Grandstand, Paddock, and other stages.

This year's concert series covers plenty of musical bases with fans of hip-hop, rock en Español, country, pop, rock and soul/funk sure to find a show (or several) to enjoy. Tickets for individual Corona Grandstand Stage shows are currently on sale here.

The Scene

Food. Fun. Lifestyle. Features. All in America's Finest City.

Eater San Diego Jan 17

Eater San Diego: Sam the Cooking Guy to Open Restaurant at Seaport Village

Farmers Insurance Open Jan 16

Tee Up at Torrey: 2020 Farmers Insurance Open Returns

Check out the full lineups for the three stages below, and visit the San Diego County Fair website for more information.

San Diego County Fair 2020 Corona Grandstand Stage Concert Series

Friday, June 5: The Isley Brothers
Saturday, June 6: TLC
Sunday, June 7: Hombres G
Wednesday, June 10: Styx
Thursday, June 11: Martina McBride
Friday, June 12: Train
Tuesday, June 16: The Flaming Lips
Thursday, June 18: Cheap Trick
Tuesday, June 23: War
Sunday, July 5: Los Enanitos Verdes

This article tagged under:

san diego county fairDel MarTLChombres gcheap trick
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us