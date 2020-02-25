Please Enjoy the Flor Show

It's easy to see the ebb and flow of music when you're in it for so long. December and January can feel slow -- touring bands settling into their home cities for the holidays -- and while we always have something to do, it can feel like our choices are limited. But come February, March, April, it definitely picks up, and you better pay attention or the shows you want to see may sell out before you have the chance to grab your tickets. We've got three big sold-out shows (including Flor de Toloache at the Casbah) in San Diego -- on a Tuesday, no less -- so you'll have to opt for one of the other great shows, like Burger Records artist Habibi from Brooklyn, who play a "blend of psychedelic rock and '60s girl group harmonies," catch legendary guitarist Leo Kottke at the Belly Up, or renowned Irish group the Chieftains at Copley Symphony Hall. Of course, you can always keep it local with Pyles at the Merrow or the Garners, who are playing tiki night at Bar Pink, but regardless, Tuesday night is calling out for all of us.
Sounds Like San Diego: February 25
- Flor de Toloache, Nancy Sanchez @ Casbah (sold out)
- Habibi, Rudy De Anda @ Soda Bar
- Leo Kottke @ Belly Up (seated show)
- Thrice, Mewithoutyou, Drug Church, Holy Fawn @ Observatory North Park (sold out)
- The Chieftains @ Copley Symphony Hall
- Electric Guest, Soleima @ Music Box (sold out)
- Tiki Tuesday, with the Garners @ Bar Pink
- 91x Loudspeaker's Tim Pyles presents Steeltoe, Chronic Tiger, the Hughes Brothers Band @ The Merrow
- Agent 22, Duck Norris @ Winston's (9:30 p.m.)
- Aris Wheathersby, the Cru @ The Kraken
- Reggae Tuesdaze, with King Schascha, Jehua Evans & DJ Carlos Culture @ The Holding Company
- Zydeco Patrol @ Tio Leo's
- Techno Tuesdays, with Nocturne & Techit Easy @ Blonde
- James Gossett @ Humphrey's Backstage Live
- Jazz Jam @ Fast Times
- Planet Shred, RDG @ Winston's (6 p.m.)
- Robin Henkel @ Crossroads, House of Blues
- Lorie Line California Center for the Arts, Escondido
- Family Loteria, with Anahuac, Analy, DJ Viejo Lowbo @ Border X Brewing
- Charlie Arbelaez presents the Jazz & Cocktail Party @ Seven Grand
- Adams Gone Funky-Soul Jazz Session @ Rosie O'Grady's
- Lyrical Exchange (Open Mic) @ Queen Bee's
- Magnitude & Apsara @ Che Cafe
- Night Shift, with DJ Ramsey @ The Office
- DJ Lexicon Devil @ Pour House
- The Works Jam @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
- Live Jam Session @ Wildwood Crossing
- Open Open Mic Night, with Ash Foster @ El Dorado