Please Enjoy the Flor Show

It's easy to see the ebb and flow of music when you're in it for so long. December and January can feel slow -- touring bands settling into their home cities for the holidays -- and while we always have something to do, it can feel like our choices are limited. But come February, March, April, it definitely picks up, and you better pay attention or the shows you want to see may sell out before you have the chance to grab your tickets. We've got three big sold-out shows (including Flor de Toloache at the Casbah) in San Diego -- on a Tuesday, no less -- so you'll have to opt for one of the other great shows, like Burger Records artist Habibi from Brooklyn, who play a "blend of psychedelic rock and '60s girl group harmonies," catch legendary guitarist Leo Kottke at the Belly Up, or renowned Irish group the Chieftains at Copley Symphony Hall. Of course, you can always keep it local with Pyles at the Merrow or the Garners, who are playing tiki night at Bar Pink, but regardless, Tuesday night is calling out for all of us.

Sounds Like San Diego: February 25