PICS: Eric Johnson at House of Blues

By Alex Matthews

Eric Johnson, Grammy-winning guitar virtuoso, and his band wowed a packed House of Blues downtown during a recent show.

Eric Johnson headlined House of Blues San Diego on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
The famed guitarist's spring 2020 trek has been dubbed the "Classics: Present and Past Tour." (Bassist Roscoe Beck pictured)
Johnson and his band are out on the road in support of his upcoming album, "EJ Vol. II" (no release date has been specified at this time).
The new album will be his 11th studio full-length effort. His latest, "Collage," came out in 2017, and followed 2016's "EJ."
Fans will remember that his 1986 debut "Tones" -- which earned him a 1987 Grammy nomination for Best Rock Instrumental Performance for the song "Zap."
It was followed four years later with arguably his most well-known full-length to-date, 1990's "Ah Via Musicom."
That record propelled him to near-legend status thanks in no small part to the huge hit single, "Cliffs of Dover," "which also won a Grammy Award for Best Rock Instrumental Performance. (Drummer Tom Brechtlein pictured)
Six years would pass before he released his next studio album, the critically acclaimed "Venus Isle."
Johnson is well-known and highly regarded in the music gear world -- he's often pictured with one of his many Fender Stratocasters (he also has his own signature Fender models) and has earned the reputation of being a perfectionist in regards to his guitar playing and unique tone.
In addition to the two aforementioned Grammy wins, Johnson's also been nominated for five other Grammy awards since 1987.
As expected, Johnson and his band (bassist Roscoe Beck, drummer Tom Brechtlein, and guitarist Dave Scher) put on a phenomenal show — their musicianship is just otherworldly.
Here's to hoping he comes back to San Diego soon!
