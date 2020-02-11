Music. Community. Culture. PICS: Eric Johnson at House of Blues By Alex Matthews • Published 44 mins ago By Alex Matthews • Published 44 mins ago Eric Johnson, Grammy-winning guitar virtuoso, and his band wowed a packed House of Blues downtown during a recent show. 13 photos 1/13 Alex Matthews Eric Johnson headlined House of Blues San Diego on Tuesday, Jan. 21. 2/13 Alex Matthews The famed guitarist's spring 2020 trek has been dubbed the "Classics: Present and Past Tour." (Bassist Roscoe Beck pictured) 3/13 Alex Matthews Johnson and his band are out on the road in support of his upcoming album, "EJ Vol. II" (no release date has been specified at this time). 4/13 Alex Matthews The new album will be his 11th studio full-length effort. His latest, "Collage," came out in 2017, and followed 2016's "EJ." 5/13 Alex Matthews Fans will remember that his 1986 debut "Tones" -- which earned him a 1987 Grammy nomination for Best Rock Instrumental Performance for the song "Zap." 6/13 Alex Matthews It was followed four years later with arguably his most well-known full-length to-date, 1990's "Ah Via Musicom." 7/13 Alex Matthews That record propelled him to near-legend status thanks in no small part to the huge hit single, "Cliffs of Dover," "which also won a Grammy Award for Best Rock Instrumental Performance. (Drummer Tom Brechtlein pictured) 8/13 Alex Matthews Six years would pass before he released his next studio album, the critically acclaimed "Venus Isle." 9/13 Alex Matthews Johnson is well-known and highly regarded in the music gear world -- he's often pictured with one of his many Fender Stratocasters (he also has his own signature Fender models) and has earned the reputation of being a perfectionist in regards to his guitar playing and unique tone. 10/13 Alex Matthews In addition to the two aforementioned Grammy wins, Johnson's also been nominated for five other Grammy awards since 1987. 11/13 Alex Matthews As expected, Johnson and his band (bassist Roscoe Beck, drummer Tom Brechtlein, and guitarist Dave Scher) put on a phenomenal show — their musicianship is just otherworldly. 12/13 Alex Matthews Here's to hoping he comes back to San Diego soon! 13/13 Alex Matthews Eric Johnson at House of Blues San Diego – Photos by Alex Matthews for NBC 7 SoundDiego This article tagged under: Eric JohnsonHouse of Blues 0 More Photo Galleries In Pictures: Best Moments from the 2020 Oscars 2020 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion Les Cactus, a Boutique Getaway, to Make Its Desert Debut Super Bowl LIV in Pictures