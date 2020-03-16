Music. Community. Culture. PICS: Black Label Society at House of Blues By Alex Matthews • Published 33 mins ago • Updated 21 mins ago Shred-master (and heralded Ozzy Osbourne guitarist), Zakk Wylde and his Black Label Society cohorts pounded House of Blues recently. 17 photos 1/17 Alex Matthews Black Label Society was out on the road in support of their latest album, "Grimmest Hits," which released on Jan. 19, 2018. 2/17 Alex Matthews Aside from frontman Wylde (pictured), the band is currently comprised of bassist John DeServio, guitarist Dario Lorina and drummer Jeff Fabb. 3/17 Alex Matthews These guys *always* put on a killer show! 4/17 Alex Matthews Jeff Fabb plays drums in the band. 5/17 Alex Matthews John DeServio plays bass. 6/17 Alex Matthews And Dario Lorina plays guitar. 7/17 Alex Matthews Wylde, of course, is the band's frontman and lead guitarist. 8/17 Alex Matthews He's a well-known shredder: In 1987, he was tapped as the lead guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne, replacing Jake E. Lee. 9/17 Alex Matthews Fun fact: In 1995, he auditioned for Guns N' Roses. 10/17 Alex Matthews In 1998, he founded Black Label Society. (Lorina pictured) 11/17 Alex Matthews Zakk has become synonymous with a particular guitar -- his famous bullseye-painted Gibson Les Paul Custom. 12/17 Alex Matthews Nicknamed "The Grail," the guitar actually went missing after it fell from the back of a truck transporting equipment as Wylde was traveling between gigs in Texas. 13/17 Alex Matthews Rewards were offered to anyone who might have information on its whereabouts, and three years later -- someone finally caught sight of it. 14/17 Alex Matthews A Zakk fan bought the guitar at a Dallas, Texas pawn shop and saw the initials "Z.W." carved into the hum bucker pickup backs. He contacted Wylde and arranged its return. To show his gratitude, Wylde have the fan one of his signature models in exchange. (DeServio pictured) 15/17 Alex Matthews Wylde's signature guitars were manufactured by Gibson and Epiphon and mirrored his famous white and black bullseye Les Paul. But at the 2015 NAMM Show, Wylde announced his new company called Wylde Audio, which manufactures a range of custom guitars and amplifiers. Since then, Zakk plays that equipment almost exclusively. 16/17 Alex Matthews Wylde's quite the actor too: He's had roles in the films "Rock Star" (featuring Mark Wahlberg and Jennifer Aniston) and "Bones," and has appeared in TV series such as "Aqua Teen Hunger Force," "Californication," "and "Angel." 17/17 Alex Matthews As expected, 'twas an epic show! Come back to San Diego soon, guys! This article tagged under: black label societyHouse of Blueszakk wylde 0 More Photo Galleries Empty Shelves: Signs of the Coronavirus Impact in San Diego Photos: DEA’s ‘Project Python’ Nets 130 Arrests in San Diego and Imperial Counties, Plus 3K+ Pounds of Meth Photos: California Live’s First Birthday Bash Photos: This Is Daily Life Around SoCal in the Shadow of a the COVID-19 Pandemic