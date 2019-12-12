PICS: Angel Olsen at the Observatory North Park

By Tim Fears

Angel Olsen soared through the Observatory North Park on Tuesday, Dec. 3, on the back of her album-of-the-year contender "All Mirrors."

Olsen, inarguably one of the greatest singer-songwriters of our generation, and her backing band were simply stunning throughout the Tuesday night show.
“All Mirrors,” released in October, is her fourth studio album and follows 2016’s “My Woman,” 2014’s “Burn Your Fire for No Witness” and 2012’s “Half Way Home.”
In Pitchfork's review of "All Mirrors," Laura Snapes wrote that the album was "breathtaking." We couldn't agree more.
Her latest singles are "Lark" and the album's title track, as well as a collaboration with Mark Ronson titled "True Blue."
Olsen's new album presents a bigger, more cinematic soundscape than her prior records replete with strings and other textures -- and her large touring band reflected that.
Of course, we remember seeing her incredibly intimate show at Soda Bar in 2014 where a packed-to-the-gills crowd lingered on every her word in hushed awe.
During her Dec. 3 show, Olsen performed a finely tuned set of 14 songs that spanned her four studio albums.
The show started off with "New Love Cassette," "All Mirrors," "Spring,"and "Impasse," "Lark," "Summer," "Tonight," "Special," "Shut Up Kiss Me," "Sister"...
Tim Fears
...and finished with "Sweet Dreams," "Endgame," "Some Things Cosmic" (played solo acoustic) and an encore of "True Blue."
Vagabon -- the pseudonym for vocalist/singer-songwriter Laetitia Tamko -- opened the show.
Vagabon's latest album was a self-titled effort released on Nonesuch Records earlier this year; it followed her 2017 debut "Infinite Worlds."

