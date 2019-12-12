Music. Community. Culture. PICS: Angel Olsen at the Observatory North Park By Tim Fears • Published at 10:48 am on December 12, 2019 By Tim Fears • Published at 10:48 am on December 12, 2019 Angel Olsen soared through the Observatory North Park on Tuesday, Dec. 3, on the back of her album-of-the-year contender "All Mirrors." 11 photos 1/11 Olsen, inarguably one of the greatest singer-songwriters of our generation, and her backing band were simply stunning throughout the Tuesday night show. 2/11 “All Mirrors,” released in October, is her fourth studio album and follows 2016’s “My Woman,” 2014’s “Burn Your Fire for No Witness” and 2012’s “Half Way Home.” 3/11 In Pitchfork's review of "All Mirrors," Laura Snapes wrote that the album was "breathtaking." We couldn't agree more. 4/11 Her latest singles are "Lark" and the album's title track, as well as a collaboration with Mark Ronson titled "True Blue." 5/11 Olsen's new album presents a bigger, more cinematic soundscape than her prior records replete with strings and other textures -- and her large touring band reflected that. 6/11 Of course, we remember seeing her incredibly intimate show at Soda Bar in 2014 where a packed-to-the-gills crowd lingered on every her word in hushed awe. 7/11 During her Dec. 3 show, Olsen performed a finely tuned set of 14 songs that spanned her four studio albums. 8/11 The show started off with "New Love Cassette," "All Mirrors," "Spring,"and "Impasse," "Lark," "Summer," "Tonight," "Special," "Shut Up Kiss Me," "Sister"... 9/11 Tim Fears ...and finished with "Sweet Dreams," "Endgame," "Some Things Cosmic" (played solo acoustic) and an encore of "True Blue." 10/11 Vagabon -- the pseudonym for vocalist/singer-songwriter Laetitia Tamko -- opened the show. 11/11 Vagabon's latest album was a self-titled effort released on Nonesuch Records earlier this year; it followed her 2017 debut "Infinite Worlds." This article tagged under: angel olsenObservatory North Parkvagabon 0 More Photo Galleries 2019: A Year of Music in Photos PICS: Daughters at SOMA Things to Do When it Rains in San Diego Hellyeah Storm the House of Blues