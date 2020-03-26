Pearl Jam Drops Another Single Ahead of Album Release

On Wednesday, Pearl Jam dropped a new track, “Quick Escape,” from their highly anticipated 11th studio album, "Gigaton," which will be released Friday via Republic Records. The single follows the previous release of “Superblood Wolfmoon” and “Dance of the Clairvoyants,” both of which caused massive palpitations on the internet. Fans have been awaiting a new studio album since 2013's "Lightning Bolt." The band also offered up an Asteroids-like game on Wednesday, within which you can hear the new track.

Pearl Jam had previously announced a nationwide 2020 tour, including an April 13 stop at San Diego's Viejas Arena. The coronavirus, however,has put a halt to all touring.

“This scheduled first leg of our PJ/Gigaton tour will need to be postponed and shows rescheduled for a later date,” they said via Twitter on March 9, expressing deep concern for fans, especially those who might travel between states or internationally. “We’ve worked hard with all our management and business associates to find other solutions or options but the levels of risk to our audience and their communities is simply too high for our comfort level.”



Seattle has been one of the US epicenters of the coronavirus outbreak, so the band was taking aggressive action before wider guidelines were implemented in other jurisdictions.

“As residents of the city of Seattle," the band added. "We’ve been hit hard and have witnessed firsthand how quickly these disastrous situations can escalate. Our kids’ schools have closed along with universities and businesses.”



Of course, frontman Eddie Vedder has special San Diego ties and spent most of his youth in the region. He played in several local bands before moving to Seattle to join Pearl Jam. There's also a longstanding legend that Vedder is the true owner of the Casbah after beating owner Tim Mays in a game of pool. (Vedder is not the owner, though he did allegedly win that game of pool.)



At present, the Ohana Fest dates this fall are unaffected (Vedder solo headlines Sept. 27, the full band plays the next night).

"Just as we look forward to our next concerts and the ability to gather together and play loud songs as energized as ever, we are so sorry … and deeply upset...," the band stated. "If anyone out there feels the same based on this news, we share that emotion with you."

Below is the previously announced tracklisting for "Gigaton":

1. Who Ever Said

2. Superblood Wolfmoon

3. Dance of the Clairvoyants

4. Quick Escape

5. Alright

6. Seven O'Clock

7. Never Destination

8. Take The Long Way

9. Buckle Up

10. Come Then Goes

11. Retrograde

12. River Cross