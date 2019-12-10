Music to Your Ears: Upcoming Concerts

Winter is here — along with some of the biggest shows of the year. Find out what's in store with our upcoming concert guide.

13 photos
1/13
Scott Legato/Getty Images
Let it happen: Tame Impala kick off their 2020 tour dates with a show at Pechanga Arena on March 9, 2020. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)
2/13
Alex Matthews
CHON (two members of the band shown here attending 2019 Comic-Con) headline the Observatory North Park on Dec. 14 with Between the Buried and Me.
3/13
Anthony Tran
Dashboard Confessional's Chris Carraba works his way into your heart with a Feb. 11, 2020 show at the Observatory North Park.
4/13
Erika Goldring / FilmMagic
'The Search' ends in San Diego: NF brings his spring 2020 to a close at Petco's Park at the Park on May 18, 2020.
5/13
Fatima Kelley / Getty Images
The Pretenders and Journey are teaming up for a massive, five-month 2020 tour -- and it stops right here in San Diego at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre on May 24, 2020.
6/13
Alex Matthews
Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy have joined forces for one of the biggest tours in recent memory -- and it hits Petco Park on July 24, 2020.
7/13
Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Camila Cabello is coming to Pechanga Arena on Aug. 11, 2020!
8/13
AMALIE ARENA
Harry Styles is moving in more than one direction these days -- his national tour hits Pechanga Arena on Aug. 30, 2020.
9/13
Fatima Kelley
Foals and Local Natives headline SOMA on May 19, 2020.
10/13
Getty Images
The Black Crowes bring their reunion tour through North Island Credit Union on Sept. 18, 2020. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
11/13
Alex Matthews
Tool headline Viejas Arena Jan. 10-12.
12/13
Fatima Kelley
Dr. Dog tear through the Observatory North Park on Feb. 28.
13/13
The Growlers headline SOMA on March 6, 2020.

This article tagged under:

SOUNDDIEGO

More Photo Galleries

2019: A Year of Music in Photos
2019: A Year of Music in Photos
PICS: Daughters at SOMA
PICS: Daughters at SOMA
Things to Do When it Rains in San Diego
Things to Do When it Rains in San Diego
Hellyeah Storm the House of Blues
Hellyeah Storm the House of Blues
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us