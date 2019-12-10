Music. Community. Culture. Music to Your Ears: Upcoming Concerts Published at 11:38 am on December 10, 2019 Published at 11:38 am on December 10, 2019 Winter is here — along with some of the biggest shows of the year. Find out what's in store with our upcoming concert guide. 13 photos 1/13 Scott Legato/Getty Images Let it happen: Tame Impala kick off their 2020 tour dates with a show at Pechanga Arena on March 9, 2020. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images) 2/13 Alex Matthews CHON (two members of the band shown here attending 2019 Comic-Con) headline the Observatory North Park on Dec. 14 with Between the Buried and Me. 3/13 Anthony Tran Dashboard Confessional's Chris Carraba works his way into your heart with a Feb. 11, 2020 show at the Observatory North Park. 4/13 Erika Goldring / FilmMagic 'The Search' ends in San Diego: NF brings his spring 2020 to a close at Petco's Park at the Park on May 18, 2020. 5/13 Fatima Kelley / Getty Images The Pretenders and Journey are teaming up for a massive, five-month 2020 tour -- and it stops right here in San Diego at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre on May 24, 2020. 6/13 Alex Matthews Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy have joined forces for one of the biggest tours in recent memory -- and it hits Petco Park on July 24, 2020. 7/13 Christian Vierig/Getty Images Camila Cabello is coming to Pechanga Arena on Aug. 11, 2020! 8/13 AMALIE ARENA Harry Styles is moving in more than one direction these days -- his national tour hits Pechanga Arena on Aug. 30, 2020. 9/13 Fatima Kelley Foals and Local Natives headline SOMA on May 19, 2020. 10/13 Getty Images The Black Crowes bring their reunion tour through North Island Credit Union on Sept. 18, 2020. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 11/13 Alex Matthews Tool headline Viejas Arena Jan. 10-12. 12/13 Fatima Kelley Dr. Dog tear through the Observatory North Park on Feb. 28. 13/13 The Growlers headline SOMA on March 6, 2020. This article tagged under: SOUNDDIEGO 0 More Photo Galleries 2019: A Year of Music in Photos PICS: Daughters at SOMA Things to Do When it Rains in San Diego Hellyeah Storm the House of Blues