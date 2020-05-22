Bauhaus Fans Have to Wait Another Year for a Tour

In 2019, legendary goth rockers Bauhaus reunited for the first time in more than a decade to play multiple sold-out nights at the Palladium in Los Angeles. The shows featured original members Peter Murphy, Daniel Ash, Kevin Haskins and David J, who, of course, is a longtime resident of San Diego and has often been a special guest DJ at various clubs around town or in attendance at shows.

The L.A. shows earned rave reviews from music influencers and the press.

“Those who expected to see an iconic band were not disappointed.... it was clear that Bauhaus were back with a vengeance," wrote Buzzbands LA. Brooklyn Vegan also weighed in: “Anticipation was electric for their return -- a line stretched around the block before doors, a queue that only rivaled that at the merch table -- and fans came out dressed to the nines. The band did not disappoint."

On the heels of the success of those shows, the band announced tour dates for 2020, including European cities Barcelona, Athens and London, with some scattered US dates in large cities like Chicago and New York.

This week, though, the band issued a statement: “Due to the pandemic, we are now entering a challenging phase when many listed shows will be labeled 'postponed.' We are, however, looking at alternative dates for these performances. This situation is unprecedented and incredibly dynamic with a continually moving target. We, the band, and our team are working diligently to establish new time frames for the concerts, please note -- 'where possible,' original tickets will remain valid for the new dates.”

Many tours and events are being postponed instead of cancelled due to the the difficulty of acquiring tickets to shows that quickly sold out.

“Please keep safe; we look forward so very much to playing again as soon as it is possible to do so," Bauhaus added in their statement.