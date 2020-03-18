Local Artists #BandTogether to Livestream Concerts

You can always count on creatives to find solutions to problems that are beyond themselves, and with the entire live performance world being put on hold for the foreseeable future, the creatives are the first to try to adapt and find new ways to help: helping fans who need music as a touchstone, helping artists who need both a creative outlet and new revenue streams, and helping the community feel camaraderie with kindred spirits when things feel out of control.

The partners behind Same Same But Different Festival, Garage Mahal, and Emerald Age Studio have stepped up to present #BandTogether, a series of community outreach concerts. “#BandTogether is a way for fans to engage, and help out the music community during this time. To do this, Same Same But Different Festival will be hosting a series of online live beneficiary concerts to raise awareness and give the community an opportunity to directly help these musicians through this tough time,” reads the online event's statement.

One of the organizers, MDRN HSTRY's Jesse Orlando says via email, "amongst the chaos of recent circumstances, I've looked for a way to stay hopeful and connected to the musical community." We can all use a lot of that energy right now.

The first of these streaming events will be held on Wednesday, March 18, at 7 p.m. on the Same Same But Different Festival website. Fans will be given an opportunity to sign up for reminders of subsequent performances. If you're unable to catch them live, performances will be archived for on-demand play, too. Fans will also have the ability to donate directly to the artists, with artists retaining 100% of their donations.

The lineup kicks off with SoundDiego LIVE alums, Aviator Stash (March 18), followed by Boostive Soundsystem and Mitchem Yacoub (March 19), and Fashion Jackson (March 20). Sessions are planned daily with the rest of the performers to be announced.