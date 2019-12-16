Promised Sutherland

It's a mixed bag for Monday night, starting with the return of Kiefer Sutherland bringing his Americana-soaked sounds to the Belly Up. He is obviously always a crowd favorite so get your tickets while they're still available. 91x's Tim Pyles has been booking up a storm all over town, but tonight he's back at the Casbah with a sweet local lineup featuring Midnight Monuments, while Soda Bar goes shoegaz-y with Memory Leak from Tijuana.
Sounds Like San Diego: Monday, Dec. 16, 2019:
- Kiefer Sutherland, Max Gomez @ Belly Up
- Memory Leak, Overself, Hex @ Soda Bar
- Midnight Monuments, Doom Bloom, Runs Deep @ Casbah
- Electric Waste Band @ Winston's
- Blue Monday: Dark '80s Night with DJs Camila Robina, John Christopher Harris, Wenzo @ Blonde
- January Berry Band @ Humphrey's Backstage Live
- Julio de la Huerta @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel
- Andy and Nathan @ Martini's Above Fourth
- Open Mic with Jay Cain @ Mr. Peabody's
- Electric Relaxation: '90s Hip-Hop/Chill Beats @ Whistle Stop
- Offshore Outlaws @ El Dorado
- Rosie's Jazz Jam w/ Louis V @ Rosie O'Grady's
- Open Mic @ Lestat's