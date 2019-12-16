Promised Sutherland

SOUNDDIEGO

The week kicks off with great shows featuring Kiefer Sutherland, Electric Waste Band and Memory Leak.

By Rosemary Bystrak

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 22: Kiefer Sutherland performs on stage at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on October 22, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns)

It's a mixed bag for Monday night, starting with the return of Kiefer Sutherland bringing his Americana-soaked sounds to the Belly Up. He is obviously always a crowd favorite so get your tickets while they're still available. 91x's Tim Pyles has been booking up a storm all over town, but tonight he's back at the Casbah with a sweet local lineup featuring Midnight Monuments, while Soda Bar goes shoegaz-y with Memory Leak from Tijuana.

Sounds Like San Diego: Monday, Dec. 16, 2019:

  • Kiefer Sutherland, Max Gomez @ Belly Up
  • Memory Leak, Overself, Hex @ Soda Bar
  • Midnight Monuments, Doom Bloom, Runs Deep @ Casbah
  • Electric Waste Band @ Winston's
  • Blue Monday: Dark '80s Night with DJs Camila Robina, John Christopher Harris, Wenzo @ Blonde
  • January Berry Band @ Humphrey's Backstage Live
  • Julio de la Huerta @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel
  • Andy and Nathan @ Martini's Above Fourth
  • Open Mic with Jay Cain @ Mr. Peabody's  
  • Electric Relaxation: '90s Hip-Hop/Chill Beats @ Whistle Stop
  • Offshore Outlaws @ El Dorado
  • Rosie's Jazz Jam w/ Louis V @ Rosie O'Grady's
  • Open Mic @ Lestat's

