Promised Sutherland

It's a mixed bag for Monday night, starting with the return of Kiefer Sutherland bringing his Americana-soaked sounds to the Belly Up. He is obviously always a crowd favorite so get your tickets while they're still available. 91x's Tim Pyles has been booking up a storm all over town, but tonight he's back at the Casbah with a sweet local lineup featuring Midnight Monuments, while Soda Bar goes shoegaz-y with Memory Leak from Tijuana.

Sounds Like San Diego: Monday, Dec. 16, 2019: