Kaaboo Calls It Quits for 2020

The annual three-day music/art/food festival known as Kaaboo -- a made-up word, BTW -- has taken a COVID curtain call for this year.

Kaaboo joins Coachella, Wonderfront and virtually all other music festivals in its decision, which was finally announced on Monday.

"The time has come, and, unfortunately, it is not the best news … we are postponing the 2020 installment of Kaaboo San Diego," festival organizers posted on social media, continuing, "[after] much consultation with stakeholders in local government, artists and music industry friends, and members of the San Diego community, we know it is best and safest for everyone to look ahead and plan a bigger and bolder edition of Kaaboo for September of 2021."

The luxury-framed Kaaboo fest has featured some of the biggest names in music since launching in 2015, with San Diego County residents getting to stay home to see big, big names like Aerosmith, Post Malone, the Foo Fighters and Tom Petty, in one of his final concerts. Last year's weekend affair at the Del Mar Fairgrounds was perhaps its weakest lineup, headlined by the Dave Matthews Band, Kings of Leon and Mumford and Sons -- still, that didn't stop Kaaboo from selling out for its second straight year. Then, just days after the final note, word came that Kaaboo would no longer be based where the surf meets the turf and was, instead, heading south to new digs in and around Petco Park. That news was soon followed by an announcement that co-founders Bryan Gordon and Seth Wolkov had sold all of the festival brand assets (there was a Kaaboo Texas and Kaaboo Cayman) to Virgin Fest (the music festival arm of Richard Branson’s multinational venture capital conglomerate Virgin Group Ltd.).

And now, music fans will have to wait another year to see what that looks like.

Tickets for Kaaboo 2020 went on sale last year -- for all the early birds out there looking for a refund, officials said on Monday that pass holders will be contacted by email "in the next few days" regarding a "special offer" for Kaaboo 2021, or they can have their purchase returned to them instead.

