Young Frankenreiter

The last Sunday of 2019 has some fun music options for the night, but if you're feeling ambitious and into some afternoon action, why not hang out with Tim Mays and Luci as they spin records at Whistle Stop or check out the Walter Brothers jamming at Panama 66? By nightfall, catch the dark synth vibes of Jara at Casbah, the Cavemen bring gritty rock to Soda Bar, and always a local draw, Donavon Frankenreiter returns to the Belly Up for that chill surf vibe you just might need to wind down your weekend.

Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019: