Young Frankenreiter

The last Sunday of 2019 has some fun music options for the night, but if you're feeling ambitious and into some afternoon action, why not hang out with Tim Mays and Luci as they spin records at Whistle Stop or check out the Walter Brothers jamming at Panama 66? By nightfall, catch the dark synth vibes of Jara at Casbah, the Cavemen bring gritty rock to Soda Bar, and always a local draw, Donavon Frankenreiter returns to the Belly Up for that chill surf vibe you just might need to wind down your weekend.
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019:
- Jara, Darenosa, Poised in the Darkness, FFS @ Casbah
- The Cavemen, Slab City, Razor Nights, Nowhereland @ Soda Bar
- The Walter Brothers @ Panama 66
- Donavon Frankenreiter, Tom Curren @ Belly Up
- Tim Mays & Luci Hangout @ Whistle Stop (happy hour, 5-8 p.m.)
- The Baja Bugs @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado
- Kingfish Turner Band, Steel Reserve @ The Kraken
- Country Brunch Live with Sam Hosking @ House of Blues (10 a.m.)
- Strunz & Farah @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (6:30, 8:30 p.m.)
- The Steely Damned 2 @ Music Box
- PJ Masks @ The Magnolia
- Rat Sabbath with DJ Ratty @ Bar Pink
- Ghost Jazz Trio @ The Roxy, Encinitas (6 p.m.)
- The RedCoats "Reunion" Rock n Roll Dance Party @ 710 Beach Club (2-5 p.m.)
- Keep it on the DL @ Martini's Above Fourth (7 p.m.)
- Ross Mathews Presents Dragtastic Bubbly Brunch @ Martini's Above Fourth (noon)
- It's Never 2L8 @ Winston's (2 p.m.)
- Rodger the Band @ Winston's (5 p.m.)
- Fish & the Seaweeds Psychedelic Sunday @ The Holding Company (4 p.m.)
- Ceremony: Black Goth Masquerade Ball @ Blonde
- Farnsworth @ Pour House
- Patrick "Bluefrog" Ellis Band @ Crossroads, House of Blues (FREE)
- Jazz Jam with Anthony Ortega @ Mr. Peabody's
- Pre-NYE 2020 Bollywood Masquerade Party in San Diego @ Kava Lounge
- Reggae Sunday with Ital Vibes, Indica Roots @ U-31
- Uptown Top Ranking with Tribe of Kings @ The Office
- Kate Hatcher, Jess Wright @ Navajo Live
- FNGRS CRSSD: Claude Vonstroke @ Spin
- 710 Idol Finale @ 710 Beach Club (8pm)
- Last Sunday with DJ BodyRawk @ El Dorado