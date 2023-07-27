How to watch USWNT vs. Portugal in the Women's World Cup

It's crunch time for the United States women's national team as it battles it out one last time before potentially securing a spot in the Women's World Cup Round of 16.

After finishing in a draw against the Netherlands on Wednesday, the U.S. needs a group stage win to solidify a spot in the knockout rounds.

There's a lot of hope riding on the USWNT as it continues its quest for a three-peat and fifth overall Women's World Cup title.

The stakes are high! Here's everything you need to know to tune into the action:

When is the U.S. women's soccer team's next game?

The USWNT takes on Portugal in a Group E matchup on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 3 a.m. ET.

How can I watch the U.S. vs. Portugal on TV?

The USWNT vs. Portugal group stage game will be available on FOX in English at 3 a.m. ET.

All of the 2023 Women's World Cup action will be available on FOX, FS1, Universo and YouTube TV.

How can I stream the U.S. vs. Portugal?

Catch the USWNT vs. Portugal on Peacock in Spanish with coverage beginning at 2 a.m. ET.

How many World Cups has the U.S. women's team won?

The USWNT has won the Women's World Cup four times since FIFA debuted the tournament in 1991.

The United States has won the previous two World Cups, with victories in Canada and France, and the team is the betting favorite in the 2023 tournament. A win would make the USWNT the first team in soccer history to win three consecutive World Cups.