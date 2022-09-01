Which LIV golfers are playing at The International? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
After making a splash by signing world No. 2 Cameron Smith, LIV Golf is ready for its fourth tournament.
The tour heads to Massachusetts this weekend for an event at the International Golf Club in Bolton, just an hour outside of Boston.
Smith, the 2022 Open Championship winner, will make his debut at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston. But who else will be playing alongside him?
Here’s a full list of the golfers who will play in the upcoming event:
Who is playing in the LIV Golf Boston tournament?
There are 48 golfers competing in Massachusetts this weekend, including Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace and Henrik Stenson – the first three LIV Golf tournament winners. Several former major winners, including Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, will also play.
Here’s the entire field, sorted by their home country:
- Bryson DeChambeau, USA
- Talor Gooch, USA
- Charles Howell III, USA
- Dustin Johnson, USA
- Sihwan Kim, USA
- Brooks Koepka, USA
- Chase Koepka, USA
- Jason Kokrak, USA
- Phil Mickelson, USA
- Kevin Na, USA
- Pat Perez, USA
- Turk Pettit, USA
- James Piot, USA
- Patrick Reed, USA
- Hudson Swafford, USA
- Cameron Tringale, USA
- Peter Uihlein, USA
- Harold Varner III, USA
- Matthew Wolff, USA
- Richard Bland, England
- Laurie Canter, England
- Paul Casey, England
- Sam Horsfield, England
- Ian Poulter, England
- Lee Westwood, England
- Matt Jones, Australia
- Marc Leishman, Australia
- Jediah Morgan, Australia
- Wade Ormsby, Australia
- Cameron Smith, Australia
- Branden Grace, South Africa
- Shaun Norris, South Africa
- Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa
- Charl Schwartzel, South Africa
- Eugenio Chacarra, Spain
- Sergio Garcia, Spain
- Adrian Otaegui, Spain
- Abraham Ancer, Mexico
- Carlos Ortiz, Mexico
- Sadom Kaewkanjana, Thailand
- Phachara Khongwatmai, Thailand
- Henrik Stenson, Sweden
- Martin Kaymer, Germany
- Anirban Lahiri, India
- Graeme McDowell, N. Ireland
- Joaquin Niemann, Chile
- Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe
- Bernd Wiesberger, Austria
What are the LIV Golf teams for Boston?
The 48 golfers will be divided into 12 teams this weekend, with four players on each squad. Here are the teams, which each have a captain and three other players:
Crushers GC
- Bryson DeChambeau (captain)
- Charles Howell III
- Paul Casey
- Anirban Lahiri
Stinger GC
- Louis Oosthuizen (captain)
- Charl Schwartzel
- Branden Grace
- Shaun Norris
Iron Heads GC
- Kevin Na (captain)
- Sadom Kaewkanjana
- Sihwan Kim
- Phachara Khongwatmai
Torque GC
- Joaquin Niemann (captain)
- Scott Vincent
- Adrian Otaegui
- Jediah Morgan
Fireballs GC
- Sergio Garcia (captain)
- Abraham Ancer
- Carlos Ortiz
- Eugenio Chacarra
Hy Flyers GC
- Phil Mickelson (captain)
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Matthew Wolff
- Cameron Tringale
Majesticks GC
- Lee Westwood (captain)
- Ian Poulter
- Henrik Stenson
- Sam Horsfield
Smash GC
- Brooks Koepka (captain)
- Jason Kokrak
- Peter Uihlein
- Chase Koepka
Cleeks GC
- Martin Kaymer (captain)
- Graeme McDowell
- Laurie Canter
- Richard Bland
Punch GC
- Cameron Smith (captain)
- Marc Leishman
- Matt Jones
- Wade Ormsby
Niblicks GC
- Bubba Watson (non-playing captain)
- Harold Varner III
- Hudson Swafford
- Turk Pettit
- James Piot
4 Aces GC
- Dustin Johnson (captain)
- Talor Gooch
- Patrick Reed
- Pat Perez