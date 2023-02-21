What is the 2023 LIV Golf Schedule? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The second LIV Golf campaign is about to get swinging.

Following its debut year in 2022 that was mired in controversy after multiple notable golfers broke away from the PGA, the 2023 schedule has been unveiled, with the first event looming on Feb. 23.

The 2022 season involved eight events with American Dustin Johnson easily accumulating the most points among individuals, and he’ll look to defend that run with the 4 Aces team when the action gets underway.

Here’s a look at the 2023 schedule for LIV Golf:

The first LIV Golf tournament of 2023 begins in late February and runs all the way to early November. Here’s a look at where and when golfers will swing their clubs:

Feb. 23-25 : Mayakoba, El Camaleón Golf Course – Mexico

March 16-18 : Tucson, Ariz., The Gallery Golf Club – USA

March 30-April 1 : Orlando, Fla., Orange County National – USA

April 20-22 : Adelaide, The Grange Golf Club – Australia

April 27-29 : Singapore, Sentosa Golf Club – Singapore

May 11-13 : Tulsa, Okla., Cedar Ridge Country Club – USA

May 25-27 : Washington, D.C., Trump National Golf Club – USA

June 29-July 1 : Valderrama, Real Club Valderrama – Spain

July 6-8 : London, Centurion Golf Club – United Kingdom

Aug. 3-5 : Greenbrier, W. Va., The Old White at the Greenbrier – USA

Aug. 10-12 : Bedminster, N.J., Trump National Golf Club Bedminster – USA

Sept. 21-23 : Chicago, Rich Harvest Farms – USA

Oct. 19-21 : Miami, Trump National Doral – USA

Nov. 2-4 : Jeddah, Royal Greens Golf & Country Club – Saudi Arabia

How many LIV events are there in 2023?

In total, there are 14 LIV events slated for 2023. There were eight official events in 2022.

Will LIV Golf be televised in 2023?

LIV Golf announced in January it had reached an agreement with The CW Network to exclusively air every event across all of its markets in the U.S. for 2023.

All 14 events will air from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. ET on Saturdays and Sundays on the network’s linear and digital platforms, with Friday’s action available on The CW mobile app.

Who will play LIV Golf in 2023?

Numerous marquee names from 2022 are set to return to action this year, including Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia and more. Bubba Watson is also set to make his debut after saying he’d join the tournament in 2022 while recovering from a torn meniscus.

Here’s a look at the teams thus far through Feb. 15, with more updates to come as the opening Mayakoba tournament approaches: