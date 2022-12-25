Twitter Flames Tua Tagovailoa After Fourth-Quarter Collapse Vs. Packers

Twitter flames Tua Tagovailoa after fourth-quarter collapse originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
It was a Christmas to forget for the Miami Dolphins.
Entering Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, Miami was in prime position to make the postseason.
But after a 26-20 loss dropped the Dolphins to 8-7 – their fourth straight loss – the playoffs are looking less likely. Miami still holds the final AFC wild card spot, though there are four teams lingering one game back (Patriots, Jets, Titans, Steelers).
The Dolphins’ loss on Sunday was immediately pinned on Tua Tagovailoa, who was intercepted on the final three possessions of the game in the fourth quarter. The third-year quarterback was precise in the first half, finishing 9 of 12 for 229 yards and a touchdown.
Everything fell apart in the final frame, though. Tagovailoa finished 16 of 25 for 310 yards, one touchdown and the aforementioned three costly interceptions.
Social media teed off on Tagovailoa after the game, which ended with an ugly pick thrown right at Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas.
NBC Sports football analyst Matthew Berry had a simple question in the form of a Twitter poll after the game.
Several other pundits noted how Tagovailoa seems to be relying on his coach Mike McDaniel and speedy receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
The Dolphins still control their own playoff destiny, as two wins to finish the season would punch their ticket. Miami will visit the New England Patriots next weekend before closing with a home game against the New York Jets.