Teenage twin girls from Oceanside earn prestigious golf caddy scholarships

Twin sisters Ada and Anabelle Lee, who caddy at Goat Hill Park Golf Club in Oceanside, have referred to what recently happened to them as "unbelievable," "crazy," "like I can't even imagine," "it is really wild."

So what happened to these seniors at Mission Vista high school in Oceanside?

Ada and Anabelle Lee received the Western Golf Association's Chick Evans Scholarship, a full, 4-year housing and tuition college scholarship for golf caddies.

The twin sisters began caddying at Goat Hill in 2019, just a few years later they've earned a college scholarship valued at an estimated $125,000 over 4 years.

"It actually makes me feel really good," says Ada. "Because I really enjoy caddying and I want to do my best to support my family because college is expensive, and just getting it makes me feel really proud of myself, a really good feeling."

The twins are considering the University of Washington, Oregon and Kansas.

"All of them are really good schools, so hearing housing and tuition is included is incredible," says Anabelle.

The Lee twins, who have 4.0 GPA's, have the same career goal and same college majors of interest. Both want to study mechanical engineering and work in the golf industry, hopefully involved with making clubs or balls.

Ana and Anabelle are the first caddies from Goat Hill to win this scholarship and grateful how the golf community at the Oceanside course has impacted their lives.

With a big smile on her face, Anabelle calls it "an amazing place. I love Goat Hill, I feel like Goat Hill loves me maybe"

While Ada says Goat Hill "is my second home. I've met so many people that have deeply supported me. I find this place so comfortable to be in, it's brought me so many new experiences and memories. It's changed my life really."

Currently, a 1,130 caddies are enrolled at 24 universities across the nation as Evans Scholars, and more than 12,040 caddies have graduated as Evans Scholars since the program was founded by famed amateur golfer Charles “Chick” Evans Jr.