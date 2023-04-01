NCAA Tournament

Social Media Reacts to Lamont Butler's Buzzer Beater Against FAU

The No. 5 Aztecs moved onto the National Championship game

By Mike Gavin

Florida Atlantic University was less than one second away from the National Championship game. 

But their lead was a single point, the ball was in the air and Lamont Butler was about to take his place in NCAA Tournament lore.

Butler's game-winning buzzer beater capped a 14-point comeback that lifted No. 5 San Diego State to a 72-71 victory over No. 9 Florida Atlantic University in the Final Four matchup. 

That led to a wide range of emotions on social media...and a lot of "The Butler did it!" tweets, as the famed murder-mystery slogan became a March Madness headline.


It was the most dramatic ways for San Diego State to punch a ticket to its first championship game in program history. The Aztecs will face the winner of No. 4 UConn and No. 5 Miami (Fl.) on Monday.

Reactions to the stunning comeback win poured in from around the country...

The shot has entered Butler into an NCAA conversation that includes names like Michael Jordan and Christian Laettner.  

