Two San Diego Wave FC players named to U.S. National Team roster for 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

San Diego Wave FC has two players representing the United States in the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Wave FC defender Naomi Girma and forward Alex Morgan will join the U.S. Women’s National Team for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. It will be Morgan’s fourth FIFA World Cup representing the USA, while Girma earns her first-ever World Cup call-up.

The players on the U.S. roster were introduced in a social media post that included President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Taylor Swift, Lil Wayne and Megan Thee Stallion. Swift announced that Morgan was named to the U.S. roster.

Are you ready for it? 😝pic.twitter.com/WBbGZlN0NW — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) June 21, 2023

“I was really surprised to see Taylor (Swift) announcing me," said Morgan. "Got to give it to US soccer for all the celebrity announcements. They nailed it. We support each other a lot. It was really great to see that.”

Morgan will turn 34 on July 2, and she will be bidding for her third gold medal in Women’s World Cup play, as the United States has won the past two World Cup titles, in 2015 and 2019.

"It's always a special moment to hear a coach say you made a roster for a major tournament. I'm just as anxious and excited as my first one."

The 23-year-old Girma, who was the #1 overall pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft, will be counted on to provide major minutes and stability to a U.S. defense that will be without captain and defender Becky Sauerbrunn, who will miss the World Cup due to a foot injury.

“I think the younger players bring a new energy,” Girma said, “I think just having each other to lean on, and also having the older players guiding us, has been a really great mix.”

Morgan and Girma's Wave FC teammate Sofia Jakobsson will also be playing in the World Cup as a member of the Swedish national team.

The U.S. enters the World Cup as the No. 1-ranked team and will open its tournament run on July 22 in Auckland against Vietnam in Group E play.