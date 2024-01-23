San Diego State basketball regains its winning ways with an 81-65 win against Wyoming

For a little over 20 minutes of game action Tuesday night Viejas Arena it looked like San Diego State could lose their second straight basketball game, but the Aztecs regained their form and regained their winning ways with an 81-52 victory against Wyoming.

With just over 16 minutes left in the second half, the Cowboys had the Aztecs on upset alert, leading the defending Mountain West Conference champs 41-40.

However, Jaedon LeDee went coast to coast for a bucket and a foul to put SDSU ahead by 2 and they cruised from there. SDSU outscored Wyoming by 14 points in the second half, improving their overall record to 16-4 and 5-2 in conference.

LeDee was his usual stellar self with 17 points and 7 rebounds, but the star of the night was Lamont Butler. The senior guard had a slew of highlight plays and stuffed the stat sheet with 23 points, 3 steals, 4 assists and 5 rebounds. Darrion Trammell was the 3rd Aztec in double figures with 12 points.

San Diego now enters a long stretch without any games, before returning to game against January 30th at Colorado State. The Rams are ranked in the top 25 and the winner of this game will receive a huge boost in the quest for the Mountain West regular season conference championship.