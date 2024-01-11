On Friar Podcast: Will Ha-Seong Kim Get Dealt? Possible Next Moves for the Padres

It's a move no one wants to make, but it could be helpful - if not necessary. Teams are interested in Ha-Seong Kim and the Padres have reportedly discussed dealing the Gold Glove infielder. Is it a necessary step like the Juan Soto trade? Plus the guys explore free agents and trade targets to fill out a roster full of holes.

