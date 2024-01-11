San Diego Padres

On Friar Podcast: Will Ha-Seong Kim Get Dealt? Possible Next Moves for the Padres

The guys explore a wider array of options for filing out the Padres roster.

By Derek Togerson

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's a move no one wants to make, but it could be helpful - if not necessary. Teams are interested in Ha-Seong Kim and the Padres have reportedly discussed dealing the Gold Glove infielder. Is it a necessary step like the Juan Soto trade? Plus the guys explore free agents and trade targets to fill out a roster full of holes.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

