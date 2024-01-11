On Friar Podcast: Will Ha-Seong Kim Get Dealt? Possible Next Moves for the Padres

It's a move no one wants to make, but it could be helpful - if not necessary. Teams are interested in Ha-Seong Kim and the Padres have reportedly discussed dealing the Gold Glove infielder. Is it a necessary step like the Juan Soto trade? Plus the guys explore free agents and trade targets to fill out a roster full of holes.
LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.
Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.