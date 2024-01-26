On Friar Podcast: Waiting for Something to Happen with Jon & Jim

There were finally some moves made around MLB this past week - but none by the Padres. Thankfully Jon & Jim were nice enough to help us kill some. We've seen Joe Musgrove do some team building; Mike Shildt check out another popular San Diego squad; the Padres release their 2024 giveaways; and players who'd fit with the Padres head elsewhere. The guys discuss that and more.
