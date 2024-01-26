San Diego Padres

On Friar Podcast: Waiting for Something to Happen with Jon & Jim

The guys kill sometime during another slow week for the Padres.

By Fernando Ramirez and Darnay Tripp

There were finally some moves made around MLB this past week - but none by the Padres. Thankfully Jon & Jim were nice enough to help us kill some. We've seen Joe Musgrove do some team building; Mike Shildt check out another popular San Diego squad; the Padres release their 2024 giveaways; and players who'd fit with the Padres head elsewhere. The guys discuss that and more.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

