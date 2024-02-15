San Diego celebs in the lineup for Padres Fanfest softball game

The San Diego Padres unveiled the star-studded roster Thursday for its inaugural San Diego Celebrity Softball game, which is set to take place next month as part of the 2024 Padres FanFest.

The March 24 game will be the finale of Padres FanFest, which concludes just days before the Padres' home opener against the San Francisco Giants. Admission to the game is included with free Padres FanFest tickets, which will be available to claim beginning this Friday.

Two teams of celebs will go head-to-head, with each team managed by a former Padre: Trevor Hoffman and Tony Gwynn Jr. Other former Padres like Randy Jones, Mark Loretta, Steve Finley and others are also expected to participate.

Padres broadcasters Don Orsillo and Mark Grant will also provide live commentary for the crowd during the game, which starts at 3:30 p.m.

The current list of participants includes:

Alex Morgan: Two-time USWNT World Cup champion, 2012 Olympic Gold Medalist, 2017 UEFA Champions League winner and 2013 NWSL champion;

Drew Brees: Super Bowl XLIV champion & Super Bowl XLIV MVP, 13-time Pro Bowler, two-time AP Offensive Player of the Year, 2006 Walter Payton Man of the Year;

Kelsey Plum: Back-to-back 2022 & 2023 WNBA Finals champion, 2022 All-WNBA First & All-Star Game MVP, Two-time FIBA World Cup champion, 2020 Olympic gold medalist, Poway native;

Rey Mysterio: 2023 WWE Hall of Fame inductee, Former WWE champion, two-time WWE World Heavyweight champion, two-time WWE Intercontinental champion, two-time WWE U.S. champion, five-time WWE Tag Team champion, three-time WWE Cruiserweight champion, San Diego native

Kerri Walsh Jennings: Three-time Olympic gold medalist, three-time world champion, seven-time AVP champion, managing partner of the San Diego Mojo; Landon Donovan - Three-time USMNT World Cup Caps, four-time U.S. Soccer Athlete of the Year, four-time MLS Cup champion, all-time co-leading USMNT scorer;

Abby Dahlkemper: USWNT World Cup champion, two-time NWSL champion, 2017 NWSL Defender of the Year, defender of the San Diego Wave;

Chris Olave: 2022 first-round draft pick of the New Orleans Saints, 2022 NFL All-Rookie Team, two-time First-Team All-Big Ten at the Ohio State University, all-time career touchdown record holder at Ohio State, San Ysidro native

Scheana Marie: Award-winning television personality of the Emmy Nominated TV Series "Vanderpump Rules"

Zeth & Saylor: Father and daughter social media personalities

Dave McCary: Producer and longtime writer/director of "Saturday Night Live," Scripps Ranch native

Dominick Cruz - Three-time UFC Bantamweight champion, three-time WEC Bantamweight champion

Miles Doughty: Founding member of the three-time Platinum Award-winning reggae band Slightly Stoopid, Ocean Beach native

Taylor Knox: 2011 Surfers' Hall of Fame inductee, five-time top-10 ranked ASP surfer

Rashid Shaheed: 2023 All-Pro for the New Orleans Saints, four-time NCAA All-American at Weber State, Rancho Peñasquitos native

Kyle Mooney: Actor, writer, producer and "Saturday Night Live" cast member from 2013-22, Scripps Ranch native

Brandon Moreno: Two-time UFC Flyweight champion, first-ever Mexican-born UFC Champion, Tijuana native

Andre Reed: 2014 NFL Hall of Fame inductee, two-time All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowler, all-time receiving touchdowns leader of the Buffalo Bills

FaZe Rug: 2023 Forbes 30 Under 30 content creator, Mira Mesa native

Rob Machado: Three-time US Open of Surfing champion, 2000 Pipeline Masters champion, 12-time WCT titleholder, 2000 Surfers' Hall of Fame inductee, 11-time top-10 ranked ASP surfer, Encinitas native

Sean Lewis: San Diego State University football coach

Other FanFest events include photo and autograph sessions with Padres players and alumni, the grand opening of the renovated Gallagher Square and an opportunity to watch the players' work out in preparation for Opening Day.