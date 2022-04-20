It is unlikely Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker will play in Games 3 and 4 of his team's first-round series due to a right hamstring injury, sources told ESPN.

The 25-year-old All-Star is still under evaluation after getting an MRI after Tuesday night's contest against the Pelicans.

In the possession prior to departing the game in the third quarter, Booker sprinted to defend a fastbreak dunk by New Orleans' Jaxson Hayes. It was not clear that Booker had suffered an injury.

The Suns went on to lose 125-114, bringing the NBA playoff series to a tie at 1-1.

The Suns are scheduled to take on the Pelicans on Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET and then again on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET at the Smoothie King Center.