Positive COVID-19 Test for Virginia Nixes ACC Semifinal; Yellow Jackets Advance

The league announced the cancellation Friday morning, less than 12 hours before the teams were set to play the first of two semifinal games

By Aaron Beard

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The Atlantic Coast Conference has canceled a tournament semifinal game between No. 16 Virginia and Georgia Tech due to a positive COVID-19 test, quarantining and contact tracing within the Cavaliers program.

The league announced the cancellation Friday morning, less than 12 hours before the teams were set to play the first of two semifinal games. That meant the Yellow Jackets will advance to Saturday’s championship game to face the winner of the North Carolina-Florida State matchup.

The cancellation came a day after Duke withdrew from the tournament and ended its season amid its own positive test before facing the Seminoles in the quarterfinals.

The Cavaliers (18-6) are the tournament’s top seed and were coming off a win against Syracuse on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Reece Beekman on Thursday.

