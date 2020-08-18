Padres Fernando Tatis Jr. Gets Heat For Hitting Grand Slam

San Diego Padres 21-year-old shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. plays with style, swagger, and generational talent, he is Major League Baseball's future, but baseball's past is trying to slow his roll.

During Monday night's game against the Texas Rangers, Tatis Jr. was at bat in the 8th inning with the Padres leading 10-3. The bases were loaded and the count was 3 balls and 0 strikes. Tatis Jr. proceeded to crush the next pitch over the wall in right for a grand slam home run, his second homer of the game, and his 7th run batted in of the game. Tatis Jr. did not showboat, he simply ran around the bases and went back to the dugout with a 14-4 Padres lead.

All good, right? Not all good.

Both Padres Manager Jayce Tingler and Rangers Manager Chris Woodward were upset with Tatis Jr.

Tingler, who coached last season with the Rangers on Woodward's staff and spent years in their organization, said Tatis Jr. missed his take sign on the 3-0 count.

"He's young, a free spirit and focused and all those things,'' Tingler said. "That's the last thing that we'll ever take away. It's a learning opportunity, and that's it. He'll grow from it."

"Just so you know, a lot of our guys have green light 3-0,'' Tingler said. "But in this game in particular, we had a little bit of a comfortable lead. We're not trying to run up the score or anything like that."

Jayce Tingler with a pretty embarrassing response to his 21 year old superstar hitting a grand slam. “Learning opportunity” pic.twitter.com/kXuoVPkJCR — Justin Jett (@JustinJett_) August 18, 2020

The Rangers showed their displeasure by throwing the next pitch behind slugger Manny Machado. It was the first pitch from Ian Gibuat, who replaced Juan Nicasio.

"I didn't like it, personally," Woodward said. "But like I said, the norms are being challenged on a daily basis. So just because I don't like it, doesn't mean it's not right. I don't think we liked it as a group."

Tatis, who now leads MLB with 11 home runs this season, got a talking to from Tingler and his teammate Eric Hosmer about breaking one of baseball unwritten rules.

"I've been in this game since I was a kid," he said. "I know a lot of unwritten rules. I was kind of lost on this. Those experiences, you have to learn. Probably next time, I'll take a pitch."

Tatis Jr's swinging 3-0 in a 7-run game set off a wild debate about baseball's unwritten rules. While some "old school" baseball men like the Rangers Woodward and to an extent Tingler were not pleased with Tatis, a huge groundswell of support was placed on Tatis Jr's side. Many former and current MLB players defended Tatis Jr. on social media, even some "old school" baseball media men sided with the Padres shortstop.

Hey @tatis_jr listen up:



1) Keep swinging 3-0 if you want to, no matter what the game situation is

2) Keep hitting homers, no matter what the situation is

3) Keep bringing energy and flash to baseball and making it fun

4) The only thing you did wrong was apologize. Stop that. — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) August 18, 2020

I covered Hall of Famers Tony Gwynn and Trevor Hoffman. I’ve witnessed #padres and #Padres games since 1954. Still a short sample size, but Fernando Tatis Jr. the most exciting player I’ve ever seen in a #Padres uniform. Keep swinging away. Damn to all those “unwritten rules.” — Bill Center (@billcenter) August 18, 2020

Baseball's unwritten rules often ignite controversy, you just didn't expect the heat to be directed at one of the sports best young players, playing hard from start to finish, and you didn't expect the heat to come from his own manager.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.