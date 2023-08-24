On Friar Podcast: Processing this Padres Season and Getting Caught up with Craig Stammen

The guys go to a familiar source and a podcast favorite to make sense of this Padres season. What has Craig Stammen been up to? The former Padres reliever lets us know. He tells Derek and Darnay how he's staying involved with the franchise, and looks back on the highs and lows of his career. What was his leadership style? And do the Padres have a chemistry or leadership void? Is it fair to point the finger at Bob Melvin? Craig shares his perspective on a difficult season and what it's like as a player when times are hard.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.