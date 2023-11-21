On Friar Podcast: Preller goes with familiarity, experience in hiring Mike Shildt

After a lengthy search A.J. Preller and the Padres picked Mike Shildt. How did his experience with the organization factor into the decision? What did we learn about his style and approach? Is he equipped to stay aligned with Preller? How does he feel about the Padres' clubhouse culture? Hear what he and Preller had to say, including Preller's emotional words about Peter Seidler.

