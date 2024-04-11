On Friar Podcast: Padres Flash Potential Ahead of Trip to Dodger Stadium

It's hard to tell who this year's Padres truly are based on an up and down start. Hopefully Wednesday offered a preview of things to come. Derek and Darnay discuss their first series win over the Cubs, and the challenge ahead at Dodger Stadium. Jurickson and Jake are raking. Ha-Seong Kim has had some surprising missteps. Is Manny heating up? Should Shildt mess with the lineup? Any concerns after rough starts from Yu and Joe? The guys share their thoughts on what we've learned and what we think we know to this point.

