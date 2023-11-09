On Friar Podcast: Nevin? Gil? Ross? What's Taking so Long With Bernie Wilson

The Padres’ search for a manager continues to drag on, so to pass the time we caught up longtime AP Padres beat writer Bernie Wilson. What’s taking so long? What does Bernie like so much about Phil Nevin? And how confident are we that the next guy can stay on the same page with A.J. Preller? Scott Boras spoke about Juan Soto, what do we do with that information? San Diego’s greatest Bro shares his perspective on the club and he did not disappoint.

