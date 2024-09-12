On Friar Podcast: Massive Weekend Ahead of Padres as Wild Card Race Heats Up

The Padres have spun their wheels, while the Mets have gotten hot and suddenly the NL Wild Card race is neck and neck. Derek and Darnay look back on an up and down week, and ahead to a weekend that could have a big impact on the playoff push. What does the team need to do to cement a postseason spot? Fernando Tatis Jr. has heated up, while others have cooled off. But the staff has had some tough nights. Now scoreboard watching season is upon us.

