On Friar Podcast: Massive Loans & Managerial Searches, What's Up With the Padres?

Bochy won another World Series, while the Friars look for a new skipper. And will financial issues lead to the departure of Juan Soto?

By Darnay Tripp and Fernando Ramirez

The offseason is off to an eventful start. As the Padres search for their new skipper, a report drops that the club took out a massive loan. What does it all mean? And what do we make of the candidates to take over for Bob Melvin? Derek, Darnay and Todd discuss.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

