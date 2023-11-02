On Friar Podcast: Massive Loans & Managerial Searches, What's Up With the Padres?

The offseason is off to an eventful start. As the Padres search for their new skipper, a report drops that the club took out a massive loan. What does it all mean? And what do we make of the candidates to take over for Bob Melvin? Derek, Darnay and Todd discuss.
LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.
