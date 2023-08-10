Padres

On Friar Podcast: Is it Happening Again? Padres Showing Signs of Another Collapse

Oops, they did it again, they played with our hearts, and lost four straight games.

The Padres have lost four straight after a performance Manny Machado called "unacceptable". Juan Soto accused the team of quitting. The new guys are struggling. Bob Melvin doesn't have any answers. Our pets' heads are falling off! Derek and Darnay assess the damage.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

