On Friar Podcast: Arraez Fuels Successful Road Swing, Previewing Soto's Return

So far, the two-time batting champ has exceeded expectations for San Diego.

By Fernando Ramirez and Darnay Tripp

All Luis Arraez does is hit. As the Padres took back-to-back series on the road, the Padres' new leadoff man stacked multi-hit games and fueled an impressive week for Mike Shildt's club. The guys discuss the prolific hitter, Xander Bogaerts' injury, an infield shakeup, Fernando's quiet season, Jeremiah Estrada, and Juan Soto's return to Petco Park.

