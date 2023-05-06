Oakland A's Announcer Glen Kuiper Suspended for Apparent Use of Racial Slur

Longtime Oakland Athletics TV announcer Glen Kuiper has been suspended after he appeared to use the N-word during Friday night's pregame show.

Kuiper was chatting about his day in Kansas City, where the A's were playing the Royals. He was referring to his visit to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum when the incident happened.

More than an hour later, Kuiper apologized during the game.

“Welcome back to Kauffman Stadium. A little bit earlier in the show, I said something that didn’t come out quite the way I wanted it to," he said. "And I just wanted to apologize if it sounded different than I meant it to be said and I just wanted to apologize for that."

A team spokesperson said Saturday that Kuiper will be off-air until a review of the incident is completed.

Kuiper apologized in a new statement Saturday.

"I could not be more sorry and horrified by what I said. I hope you will accept my sincerest apologies,” he said.

The A’s released the following statement Friday night:

“The language used by Glen Kuiper during today’s pregame broadcast is unacceptable. The Oakland Athletics do not condone such language. We are working to address the situation.”

Note: A’s games are aired on NBC Sports California, which is NBC Bay Area’s cable sister station.