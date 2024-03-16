The Bears are trading Justin Fields to the Steelers, the team announced on Saturday.

The Bears will receive a sixth-round pick that could turn into a fourth-round pick if Fields plays more than 51% of snaps in 2024.

We have agreed to trade Justin Fields to the Steelers, pending physical. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) March 17, 2024

Fields has been rumored to be traded for most of the offseason. Most believed all along this offseason the Bears will use the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft to draft USC's Caleb Williams. That's a certainty now since the Bears have traded Fields to Pittsburgh.

Initial reports suggested the Bears could yield as much as a second-round pick for Fields. Unfortunately, free agency hampered his value, as several quarterbacks signed with the spots that resounded most with Fields. Russell Wilson was one of those quarterbacks, signing with the Steelers.

Fields will become the backup in Pittsburgh behind Wilson, according to several reports. For the Bears to earn a fourth-round pick from the Steelers, he would need to defy the odds and play 51% of snaps for the team during the 2024 season. It's all but likely this pick will not convey into a fourth-rounder and remain in the sixth round.

Fields played three seasons in Chicago, racking up 6,674 yards, 40 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in 40 games. The Bears drafted him with the No. 11 pick in the 2021 NFL draft after trading up in the draft to acquire him out of Ohio State.

