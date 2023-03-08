Longest tenured active DI NCAA men's basketball head coaches

There’s nothing more rewarding as a coach to lead your team to success… for many, many years.

There are coaches who work with a single school for multiple decades and become the reason certain players decide to commit to a team.

Syracuse's Jim Boeheim was the face of longevity for 47 seasons before officially retiring as head coach on March 8, 2023.

Here are the nine longest-tenured active NCAA Division I men’s basketball coaches after Boeheim's retirement (stats as of March 21, 2024):

10. Matt Painter, Purdue

First season: 2005-06

Painter is approaching his 20th season as head coach of Purdue. With the Boilermakers, he has a 442-202 (.686) overall record.

He's won five Big Ten regular season titles, including back-to-back successes in 2023 and 2024. He's also been the Big Ten Coach of the Year five times, most recently winning it in 2024. Purdue has won two Big Ten tournaments under his tenure (2009, 2023). Painter was inducted in the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2022.

9. Scott Davenport, Bellarmine

First season: 2005-06

Davenport is approaching his 20th season as head coach of Bellarmine. With the Knights, he has a 417-165 (.716) win-loss record.

Davenport has led the team to six GLVC regular season titles and a Division II tournament triumph in 2011. He's a four-time GLVC Coach of the Year (2011, 2012, 2017, 2018) and one-time NABC Div. II Coach of the Year (2011).

T-7. Bill Self, Kansas

First season: 2003-04

In his 20th season as head coach, Self has led the Jayhawks to win two NCAA Championships (2008, 2022) and nine Big 12 Tournament titles (2006–2008, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2018, 2022). He boasts a 578-138 record (.807).

Self was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017 and has been awarded many coaching accolades, including Naismith College Coach of the Year (2012).

T-7. Scott Drew, Baylor

First season: 2003-04

In his 20th season as head coach, Drew has led the Bears to a 445-243 record (.647). He coached the 2021 team that won the NCAA championship.

Drew, a three-time Big 12 Coach of the Year (2020-2022), has also led the Bears to two Big 12 Regular Season titles (2021, 2022).

6. Leonard Hamilton, Florida State

First season: 2002-03

In his 21st season as head coach, Hamilton has led the Seminoles to a 443-281 record (.612).

Under Hamilton, FSU won the ACC tournament in 2012 and the ACC regular season in 2020. He was named ACC Coach of the Year three times (2009, 2012, 2020) and won the Ben Jobe Award in 2021 -- given annually to the most outstanding minority college head coach in DI basketball.

5. Randy Bennett, Saint Mary's

First season: 2001-02

In his 22nd season as head coach, Bennett has led the Gaels to a 533-215 (.713) record.

Bennett has led St. Mary's to four WCC Tournament titles (2010, 2012, 2019, 2024) and was named WCC Coach of the Year six times (2008, 2011, 2016, 2022, 2023, 2024).

T-3. James Jones, Yale

First season: 1999-00

In his 25th season as head coach, Jones has led the Bulldogs to a 395-310 (.560) record. He coached Yale to six Ivy League Reason Season titles (2002, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2023) and three Ivy League Tournament championships (2019, 2022, 2024).

Jones was named Ivy League Coach of the Year four times (2015, 2016, 2020, 2023). He was also named the recipient of the Hugh Durham Award in 2016 as the most outstanding mid-major Dl men's basketball head coach and the 2019 Ben Jobe Award.

T-3. Mark Few, Gonzaga

First season: 1999-00

In his 25th season as head coach, Few has led the Bulldogs to an impressive record of 714-142 (.834). He coached the team to two NCAA Tournament Final Fours and the championship game in 2017 and 2021. He led the team to win 19 WCC tournament titles.

Few was named WCC Coach of the Year 14 times, Naismith Coach of the Year twice and AP Coach of the Year in 2017.

2. Tom Izzo, Michigan State

First season: 1995-96

In his 29th season as head coach, Izzo has led the Spartans to an incredible 706-294 (.706) record. He coached MSU to win the NCAA Championship in 2000 and eight Final Fours. He has also led the Spartans to win six Big Ten tournaments (1999, 2000, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2019).

Izzo was named Big Ten Coach of the Year three times (1998, 2009, 2012) and the recipient of the 2010 John R. Wooden Legends of Coaching Award.

1. Greg Kampe, Oakland

First season: 1984-85

In his 40th season as head coach, Kampe has led the Grizzlies to a 698–536 (.566) record. Under Kampe, the team has won three Summit League Tournaments (2005, 2010, 2011) and a Horizon League tournament (2024). The team was Division II for Kampe's first 15 seasons before the 1999-00 season.

Kampe was named Summit League Coach of the Year four times (2000, 2007, 2010, 2011) and GLIAC Coach of the Year in 1988.

He most recently led No. 14 Oakland to an 80-76 first-round upset over No. 3 Kentucky in the 2024 men's NCAA tournament.