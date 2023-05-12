NBA

NBA Twitter Reacts to Warriors' Season Unceremoniously Coming to End

Golden State lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 6 on Friday

By Jarrod Castillo

NBA Twitter reacts to Dubs' season unceremoniously ending originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors' 2022-23 NBA season unceremoniously has come to an end.

Golden State saw its chance to repeat as NBA champions dashed in the 122-101 Game 6 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday at Crypto.com Arena. 

Naturally, NBA Twitter reacted in a way that only it can. 

The Warriors' loss Friday also was momentous in other ways as well as it signaled the first time since Steve Kerr became the head coach that Golden State lost its first non-NBA Finals series and the first time the Warriors failed to win a road game in a playoff series.

In all, the Warriors seemingly were outplayed from the jump as the Lakers threw haymaker after haymaker and Golden State just couldn't adjust to Los Angeles' repeated attacks.

Only Steph Curry (32 points) and Donte DiVincenzo (16 points) scored in double figures. Moreover, the rest of the Warriors starters -- Gary Payton II, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson -- combined for 27 points on 11-of-38 shooting from the field.

Meanwhile, the Lakers had five players score in double figures, led by LeBron James' 30 points. 

With Golden State's roller-coaster season at an end, Curry, Green, Thompson and the rest of the Warriors will have more time than they'd like to think about how the series against the Lakers transpired. 

Warriors fans are hoping the core remains together and will gear up for another championship run next season. 

