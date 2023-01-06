Nate Colbert, Padres' All-Time HR Leader, Dies at 76

San Diego has lost one of its very greatest.

On Thursday, the San Diego Padres announced that the franchise’s all-time home run leader Nate Colbert has died at the age of 76. A cause of death has yet to be mentioned.

The Padres are deeply saddened by the passing of Padres Hall of Famer Nate Colbert. pic.twitter.com/MSjyS6gofz — San Diego Padres (@Padres) January 6, 2023

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Padres Hall of Famer Nate Colbert," said Padres chairman Peter Seidler in a statement. "Our hearts go out to his wife, Kasey, and the entire Colbert family at this very difficult time.”

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“An original member of the Padres in 1969, Nate was a trailblazer in the San Diego sports community … Nate was devoted to his community off the field as well, dedicating his time to disadvantaged youth through his ministry. He was a magnetic person who will be dearly missed.”

The San Diego Hall of Famer played with the team for five years, beginning in 1969, where he ended up smashing the most home runs in San Diego’s history, with 163. During his stint, he achieved All-Star status for three years in a row (1971-73).

In 1972, the first baseman made history by becoming the second player to hit five home runs during a doubleheader.