Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan Sneakers Sell for $560,000 at Sotheby’s Auction

The vintage 1985 pair — in the iconic white, black and red of the Chicago Bull's — were worn by the NBA legend during his rookie season in Chicago

In this file photo, Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls looks on from the bench against the Washington Bullets during an NBA basketball game circa 1985 at the Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland.
Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Michael Jordan was no stranger to smashing records during his basketball career, and a pair of his signed, game-worn Air Jordan sneakers just set a new one after selling for $560,000 at auction in New York, NBC News reports.

The vintage 1985 pair — in the iconic white, black and red of the Chicago Bull's — were worn by the NBA legend during his rookie season in Chicago and brought to auction at Sotheby's by a private collector.

The sale — coming 35 years after the release of the first Air Jordan — coincided with the final episodes of the smash-hit ESPN documentary series "The Last Dance," which tells the story of Jordan's career and his final championship with the Bulls.

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

NASCAR 11 hours ago

NASCAR Returns With Live Race at Empty Track

SDSU 14 hours ago

Football Still a Possibility at Big 3 Cal State Schools

Ten bidders across four continents competed for the coveted sneakers in an online auction that lasted 10 days, Sotheby's said in a press release. A bidding war in the final 20 minutes pushed the price up over $300,000, the auction house said, meaning the sold price far exceeded the $150,000 estimate.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Michael JordanNBASotheby's
Coronavirus Pandemic Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us