Tokyo Olympics

Lowe to Host NBC's Olympics Daytime Coverage From Tokyo

Mike Tirico will anchor primetime coverage for the second time

Presenter/anchor Rebecca Lowe
Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

Rebecca Lowe will be the daytime host for NBC's coverage of the Tokyo Olympics.

Lowe was previously a host for NBCSN's Olympics coverage from Sochi in 2014 before anchoring the 2016 Rio and 2018 Pyeongchang games.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Lowe has been with NBC since 2013 and has been the host of the network's coverage of England's Premier League.

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

San Diego Padres 1 hour ago

Tatis, Hosmer Clear COVID-19 Protocols, Return to Padres

San Diego Padres 15 hours ago

Padres Work Overtime To Keep Win Streak Going

NBC is expected to announce its schedule in the next couple of weeks leading up to the opening ceremony on July 23. Mike Tirico will anchor primetime coverage for the second time.

NBC announced earlier this year that it would air the opening ceremony live.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Tokyo OlympicsNBCOlympicsMike Tirico
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us