LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Who Will Factor Heaviest in the Padres Success This Season?

After a disappointing 2021, who is most responsible for getting the club back on track? The guys have some ideas.

By Darnay Tripp

There was news on the MLB lockout that got folks talking - after Derek and Darnay touch on that they shift their focus to the individuals who will have the biggest impact on the Padres in 2022. The guys share their Top-10, from players to coaches, minor league dugouts to the front office and everywhere in between. They touch on some of the dudes you'd expect, and offer up some surprising names as well.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 


