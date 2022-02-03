LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Who Will Factor Heaviest in the Padres Success This Season?

There was news on the MLB lockout that got folks talking - after Derek and Darnay touch on that they shift their focus to the individuals who will have the biggest impact on the Padres in 2022. The guys share their Top-10, from players to coaches, minor league dugouts to the front office and everywhere in between. They touch on some of the dudes you'd expect, and offer up some surprising names as well.

