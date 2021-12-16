LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Good Times Bad Times, We Ramble On With Bernie Wilson

No one calls it like they see it quite like longtime AP Padres beat writer Bernie Wilson. The Bro shares his thoughts on the lockout and how it compares to the last MLB work stoppage he covered. Plus, the Padres signed a free agent! Another former Ranger is coming to town. What are the chances that A.J. Preller pulls off a significant move before Opening Day? And Bernie weighs in on a trade debate that's floated around Padres Twitter.

Plus, some thoughts on the state of sports reporting. And our pal answers a tough question: one night only and in their prime - Stones or Zeppelin?



