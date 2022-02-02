Legion to Play at Snapdragon Stadium Beginning in 2023

The Aztecs just got another roommate at Snapdragon Stadium.

Beginning in the 2023 season the San Diego Legion will call San Diego State's Mission Valley stadium home. The Wave soccer club previously announced that they will move into Snapdragon after it opens in September.

“The stadium will deliver an unrivaled game day experience for our loyal Legion fan base and will set the benchmark in Major League Rugby," San Diego Legion President Ryan Patterson said.

THE EXCITEMENT IS BUILDING. Finally a stadium worthy of San Diego Legion!



Snapdragon Stadium at San Diego State University.

The ROCKIN NEW HOME OF YOUR SAN DIEGO LEGION 2023!#WeAreLegion pic.twitter.com/z1gPBaNABJ — San Diego Legion (@SDLegion) February 3, 2022

The Major League Rugby squad played at Torero Stadium prior to the pandemic. They will play their 2022 home matches at the SDSU Sports Deck.

“We have said from the beginning that we are building a stadium for the entire San Diego community," San Diego State Athletic Director John David Wicker said. "The addition of professional rugby is another opportunity to affirm that promise.”

The Legion open their season at home Sunday at 2:00 p.m. against Utah.